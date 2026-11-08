The Lebanese army announces twenty-eight arrests in Bekaa, North and Mount Lebanon. His statement of 8 November distinguished between interventions after armed incidents, the arrest of a man wanted for the previous trapping of a car in Ain al-Héloué and residence checks. Weapons, ammunition and hashish were seized. The institution shall not specify the date of each operation or the quantities seized. An investigation is continuing under judicial supervision, without a conviction announced at this stage.

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In a statement dated Sunday 8 November 2026, the Lebanese Army announced the arrest of 28 people. These operations took place in Bekaa, North and Mount Lebanon. Among the persons arrested is a man wanted for the prior trapping of a car in Ain al-Héloué, according to the military institution.

The balance sheet includes three Lebanese and twenty-five Syrians. It consists of separate procedures: armed incidents, search for a suspect and checks of residence documents. The release does not specify the dates of each transaction. It therefore does not allow all of them to be located on 8 November.

Lebanese Army details arrests in Bekaa

At the al-Mahatta Dam in Ras Baalbek, the military arrested a Syrian who was identified as being wanted for having set up a car in the Ain al-Helouah camp. The army places the facts on an earlier date, without further clarification. It does not mention any explosion of the vehicle, victims or affiliation of the suspect.

At the same dam, another intervention led to the arrest of eighteen Syrians and the Lebanese carrying them. The army reported that these passengers were travelling in Lebanon without legal documents. She doesn’t charge them with the car bomb.

In Safri, in the Baalbek area, a Lebanese was also arrested for firing, according to the press release. The military claims to have found hashish in its possession. No quantity is given.

Searches after armed incidents

The army also announces searches in Laylaki, Baabda, Fnaydik and Akkar al-Atika. These interventions follow armed incidents in these areas. A Lebanese man, suspected of shooting, was arrested. Weapons and ammunition were seized, without an enumeration in the text.

The search continues to find other people involved in these incidents, says the military institution. It does not detail the circumstances of each confrontation or their possible human impact.

Finally, at the Deir Ammar Dam in Minieh-Denniyeh District, six Syrians were arrested. The army accuses them of irregular entry into Lebanon and of movement without legal documents.

The charges against the various persons arrested remain charges brought by the army. The communiqué announces the commencement of investigations under the supervision of the competent justice and delivery of seized objects. He does not report any convictions.

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