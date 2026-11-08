8 novembre 2026
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Gaza: Khan Yunes hit two dead

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 6 views

Two Palestinians, including one woman, were killed on 8 November 2026 west of Khan Yunes, according to a medical source and Gaza relief. An Israeli drone reportedly hit a group of people near the Taiba towers. Several injuries are also reported. Civil Defence reports that they transported the bodies to the Nasser medical complex. The precise number of casualties and the detailed circumstances of the bombing remain to be established, in a territory where relief also responds to the consequences of the rains.

Couverture sur la frappe à Khan Younès du 8 novembre 2026. Photo d’archive de Jabaliya en mai 2024, distincte de l’événement.
Jabaliya, le 31 mai 2024. Photographie d’archive : elle ne montre ni Khan Younès ni la frappe du 8 novembre 2026. Hussein Jaber / UNRWA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO. Habillage Libnanews. © Hussein Jaber / UNRWA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO
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Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Two Palestinians, including a woman, were killed Sunday, November 8, 2026 in an Israeli strike west of Khan Yunes. A medical source cited by a news agency also reported several injuries. According to this testimony, a drone struck a group of people near the Taiba towers in the southern Gaza Strip.

A strike at Khan Yunes, near the Taiba towers

Locally collected information points to the bombing in the al-Mawasi area, west of the city. The ambulance and emergency services in Gaza reported two deaths and wounded. This is in line with that reported by the medical source, but it is not yet possible to establish a precise number of injured persons.

According to a Palestinian news agency’s civil defence statements, his teams recovered the bodies of a man and a woman. They transported them to the Nasser medical complex in Khan Yunes.

The available records do not indicate the possible military target of the bombing. The exact nature of the injuries and the final assessment remain to be established. No Israeli explanation of the strike was identified in the information consulted.

This attack comes as Gaza relief also responds to the consequences of the heavy rains of 7 November. Water has invaded many shelters for internally displaced persons and deteriorated their bedding. The need for accommodation and relief equipment was already significant prior to this weather event.

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Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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