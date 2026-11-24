In Washington, Qatar and the United States signed two cooperation texts on 23 November, dealing with critical minerals and artificial intelligence. The strategic dialogue also focused on the region and Ormuz. No new industrial financing or resumption of negotiations with Iran is announced.

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Qatar and the United States signed on Monday 23 November in Washington, D.C., two cooperation texts, one on the treatment of critical minerals, the other on artificial intelligence. The first aims to diversify supply chains. Both governments have not announced either factory, amount of funding, or timetable for implementation.

Critical minerals, from processing to supply chains

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdelrahmane Al Thani co-chaired the eighth session of the strategic dialogue between the two countries. According to the official Qatari record, both parties have signed a memorandum on the treatment of critical minerals. The joint communiqué presents this signature as a means of bringing their strategies closer together and making their supplies less dependent on a limited number of suppliers.

Treatment occurs after extraction. In particular, it allows the separation and purification of materials before use in industry. The text announced concerns this cooperation, but the report does not detail the subjects concerned, the location of any facilities or the division of responsibilities between the two countries. The signature is therefore not sufficient to establish that an industrial project has been decided.

A second text on artificial intelligence

Qatar also announced the signing of a partnership to accelerate cooperation in artificial intelligence. The joint declaration cites high-performance computing and digital infrastructure among the areas in which the two countries intend to work together.

Washington recalled that Doha had signed the Pax Silica Declaration, a technology and industrial cooperation initiative. This policy framework does not allow to quantify the investments that could result from the partnership announced on Monday. No amount specific to this text, nor deployment deadlines, is included in the Qatari record.

On Iran, no announced resumption of talks

The dialogue also focused on the regional situation. Both Governments reaffirmed their commitment to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Ormuz. Washington welcomed Qatar’s mediation efforts, but the communiqué does not set a date or format for a resumption of negotiations between the United States and Iran.

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