The Italian Competition Authority investigates the prices charged by Eurospin duty-free shops. It seeks to determine whether these traders could grant discounts on the products supplied by the group. The inspections took place on 18 November. No infringement has been established at this stage.

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On 23 November, the Italian Competition Authority published an investigation into the prices of Eurospin duty-free shops. She asked whether these traders could grant discounts on the products supplied by the group. The initiation of the investigation does not constitute a finding of infringement or punishment.

Could the price be lowered in store?

The authority targets Eurospin Italia and five companies in the group. It suspects that their franchisees cannot, in the cash management system, sell certain products cheaper than the price fixed by the group. The press release states that the products supplied by the franchisor constitute almost all assortment of these stores.

The distinction is important: a recommended price gives the trader a benchmark, and a maximum price in principle allows him to sell cheaper. A ban on lowering the price would mean imposing a minimum. The investigation concerns the franchised outlets, legally separate from the group, and the products supplied by the group. It does not concern the centralisation of prices in shops operated directly by Eurospin.

Inspections before the public announcement

The authority decided to open the case on 10 November. Its agents, accompanied by specialists from the Italian financial police, carried out inspections on 18 November at several headquarters of the group and in affiliated shops. The undertakings concerned may apply to be heard. The opening decision fixes 31 December 2027 as the deadline for proceedings.

For customers, the investigation does not result in immediate price changes or refunds. The question is whether franchised stores had the freedom to promote locally on the products concerned. The authority has not established that a removal of the suspected device would actually lower the price of the races. No public response from the group to this investigation was found.

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