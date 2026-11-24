The philosopher and novelist Catherine Clément died in Paris at 87, her brother announced. From Theo’s Journey to her latest novel on Sabbatai Tsevic, she made fiction a way to explore religions. She also programmed the Popular University of the Branly Pier Museum.

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Catherine Clément died Monday November 23 in Paris, at 87, announced her brother, Jérôme Clément. The philosopher and novelist had made the novel a way to approach religions as much as history. In November, the Threshold publishedSabbath or the lining of God, which returns to a Messianic movement born in the Ottoman Empire in the seventeenth century.

From the essay on Levi-Strauss to Theo’s Journey

Catherine Clément taught philosophy at the Sorbonne before working in the press and leading the French Association of Artistic Action. The Musée du quai Branly-Jacques Chirac, which hosted it as part of its Popular University, also celebrates its years in India, Austria and Senegal. In 1970, she devoted an essay to the work of Claude Lévi-Strauss.

InTheo’s Journeypublished at the Seuil in 1997, she entrusts the discovery of religions to a teenager who travels with her aunt. The story takes place in Jerusalem, Istanbul or Benares. The choice of the novel allows him to reveal beliefs through encounters and places, rather than presenting doctrines one after another.

Read the stories, from opera to beliefs

His work was not limited to religion. InThe opera or the defeat of women, published by Grasset in 1979, she asked the audience a question: why are so many heroines admired for their voice and their presence doomed to misfortune by the booklet? She thus moved the attention of the only music to what the story made her female characters suffer.

She also brought these issues to the public debate. At the Branly wharf, where she programmed the People’s University, the meetings brought together stakeholders from different disciplines. In 2015, she took part with psychiatrist Tobie Nathan in a session on the relationship between mythologies, sexuality and religions. In his latest novel, Rabbi Sabbatai Tsevi and Nathan of Gaza once again give him the opportunity to tell about the circulation of beliefs, this time through the Jewish communities of the Mediterranean and Europe.

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