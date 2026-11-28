Heavy rains flooded Piura and several localities in northern Peru. Housing, schools and roads have been damaged. The Ombudsman denounces the delay in putting the pumps into service. Further north, the flow of the Tumbes River exceeded the red alert threshold. The weather services forecast new rains until Sunday, 29 November, in a coastal episode of El Niño announced as exceptional.

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Heavy rains have flooded homes, schools and streets in the Piura region of northern Peru. On 27 November, the Ombudsman marked the delay in putting the pumps into service. Further north, the Tumbes River has exceeded its red alert threshold, while further precipitation is expected until Sunday.

In Piura, floods began on Thursday 26 November at around 5.40 p.m. local time, according to the National Emergency Operations Centre (COEN). Initial findings indicate damage to housing, schools and a police station. The Peruvian Ministry of Interior reported traffic interruptions on the Sánchez Cerro, Loreto, Don Bosque and Cinco Esquinas routes. He didn’t identify a victim in his first survey. Municipal damage assessment was still in progress Friday morning.

The city of Piura is not the only one affected. COEN reported damage in three sectors of Sullana, Los Olivos, 9 Octubre and Villa Primavera. In Salitral, in the same province, the waters affected housing and roads in Cabo Verde, Miraflores, Puerto Rico and Praderas. These findings concern several distinct localities: they do not constitute a consolidated balance sheet for the entire department.

Floods in Peru: Why pumps delayed

At a meeting of the regional civil defence platform on 27 November, the local representative of the Ombudsman asked the mayors and the regional government to coordinate the sending of pumps to the still flooded neighbourhoods. According to the National Civil Defence Institute, the available aircraft did not start evacuating water in time in several sectors. The Ombudsman requested that fuel availability, pipe condition and the presence of trained personnel be checked at each site. It also asked the army and the air force to prepare their own pumps where municipal resources are insufficient.

The priority set on Friday is those streets where water threatens housing or blocks ambulance and emergency access. These floods do not necessarily imply the overflow of a river: in Piura and Salitral, civil defence documents an accumulation of rains that the soil and drainage systems could no longer absorb.

In Tumbes, the river exceeds the red threshold

At noon on Friday, the flow of the Tumbes River exceeded 1,800 cubic metres per second at El Tigre Station in the district of San Jacinto, according to the regional emergency operations centre. This was above the red threshold. The Ombudsman monitored protective measures in the exposed areas, including pumps and sandbags. She asked the municipality to restrict access to the riverside promenade, where her teams found that visitors were still travelling. This request is not worth stopping closing.

Meteorological bulletin No. 486, valid until Sunday, 29 November, provides between 5 and 100 millimetres of rain per day depending on the areas of the north coast. It places the highest risk in Tumbes and parts of the Piura coastal plain. These are forecasts of an extended area, not already measured cumulations in each city.

The Peruvian scientific commission to follow El Niño estimates that the coastal episode, which began in March 2026, could retain exceptional intensity until February 2027. This corresponds to an abnormal warming of the ocean surface near Peru and Ecuador. The Panel predicts higher than normal flows in several streams on the north coast. In Tumbes, local teams have yet to complete the census of those affected and give priority to isolated villages for the delivery of aid.

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