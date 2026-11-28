Télé-Québec announces a final season for « Awesome! « Two men in gold and Rosalie » and « Epic » from January 2027. Other titles, including Passe-Partout, remain on the air. The public broadcaster wants to develop its digital formats for the young audience without abandoning its television channel.

4

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Télé-Québec announces a final season for « Awesome! « Two men in gold and Rosalie » and « Epic » from January 2027. Other titles, including Passe-Partout, remain on the air. The public broadcaster wants to develop its digital formats for the young audience without abandoning its television channel.

Télé-Québec announced Friday, November 27 that three programs would return this winter for a final season: the scientific gameGreat!, the interview meetingTwo men in gold and Rosalieand competitionEpic. Emissions do not disappear immediately from the grid. The published programming includes the return of the last two on Friday, January 8, at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., Quebec time.

The titles that leave the grid and those that remain

The broadcaster also announces the end ofWorld at Mass,Mad times,Give taste,Public Piano,Beyond sexandKebec. The press release does not provide a date of final release for each of these six titles. It distinguishes them from the three programs whose final seasons are announced starting in January.

On renewals,Beautiful and Bumresume this winter with Normand Brathwaite and must return the next season for a 25th season.Curious Begin,On duty 24/7andEngineeringare expected in autumn 2027. Télé-Québec also confirmsMcSween,A Great Time,For once,Kamikazes!,In the mediaandThe Hallfor 2027-2028.

For young people,Pass-Part,Top CornichonandFunnyly resourcefulcontinue. The planned withdrawal ofGreat!therefore does not mean that the channel abandons scientific shows for children. She continues to announce new episodes ofFunnyly resourcefulin his winter gate.

The chain wants to produce more for the other screens

On the eve of the announcement of its programs, Télé-Québec had put forward a strategy that focused on content designed primarily for digital purposes. The management distinguishes children aged 0-8, 9-14 and 15-17. It plans to combine horizontal and vertical series, videos of different durations, podcasts and direct. These formats include music, sports, science and public affairs.

Television remains in the announced offer. The two communiqués do not provide a quantitative picture of the savings, expected attendance or the means reassigned to digital production. They also do not specify which new programmes will take the place of titles that stop.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews