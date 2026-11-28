In 2027 Rabobank became the title sponsor of the women’s team Visma–Lease a Bike, led by Marianne Vos and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot. The Dutch group had returned as a partner in July 2025. Visma will remain associated with the training, while the bank will retain its current position on men’s jerseys and hopes.

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Rabobank will name Marianne Vos and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot’s cycling team from 2027. On Friday 27 November, the Dutch bank and team announced that the women’s team would run under the name of Rabobank, Lease a Bike Womens Pro Cycling Team. The bank does not take on the same role with the men’s team.

A new name for the women’s team

In the name announced in 2027, Rabobank took Visma’s place alongside Lease a Bike. The software group will remain involved in training as a founding partner. The bank, for its part, will remain a partner of the men’s and development teams, without any change announced in the location of its logo on their jerseys. The partners did not make public the amount or duration of the new agreement in their announcement of 27 November.

A return to the foreground after the one on the jerseys

Rabobank was already on the jerseys since 1 July 2025, when the bank became a partner of the three teams of the structure. The change to title sponsor status changes the visibility of her commitment: her name will designate the women’s team in the starting lists and rankings once the name is registered. Rabobank had already given its name to a professional team from 1996 to 2012. Yours and Ferrand-Prévot each ran five years for the former women’s training supported by the bank, according to their current team.

Ferrand-Prévot won the Tour de France Femmes in 2025 under Visma–Lease a Bike, ahead of Demi Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney. Yours and the French woman remain the two leaders highlighted in the announcement of the new partnership. Training is one of the teams with a Women’s WorldTour licence for the 2026–28 cycle. The International Cycling Union plans to publish the final list of registered teams for the 2027 season on 8 December.

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