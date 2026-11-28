The B.C. regulator imposes Canadian $4.9 million in sanctions on Core Capital Partners and four people. He concluded in January that two stock exchanges had been artificially inflated. It still has to decide whether to return any gains from these manipulation operations.

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The B.C. regulator imposes Canadian $4.9 million in sanctions on Core Capital Partners and four people. He concluded in January that two stock exchanges had been artificially inflated. It still has to decide whether to return any gains from these manipulation operations.

The B.C. Securities Commission announced on Friday, November 27, administrative sanctions against Core Capital Partners and four related individuals. The Order, dated November 25, fixes the total penalty at C$4.9 million and imposes market access restrictions. It follows the findings of January 2026 on operations between 2017 and 2019.

Two artificially inflated prices

The case concerns the securities of Block One and d-Integrated/CNRP, two listed companies in British Columbia. The Board’s judgement found that transactions had contributed to a deceptive appearance of activity or an artificial price. It noted, according to the participants, the concealment of the actual control of companies, the dissemination of misleading press releases and the use of equally misleading promotional campaigns.

The process, calledpump and dump, consists of artificially inflating the price of a security and then selling shares at that price. Buyers can then pay for a course that primarily reflects the effect of the campaign, rather than the company’s prospects. The Commission has distinguished the roles of each in the facts that it has chosen.

Two permanent prohibitions, three separate durations

Core Capital Partners is required to contribute one million Canadian dollars. In particular, the Commission prohibits it from intervening in securities and derivatives markets or promoting securities. It also issued permanent restrictions against Kamaldeep Thindal, the company’s managing partner and sole director, and a penalty of C$1.7 million.

Amandeep Thindal, Chief Financial Officer of Core Capital, is responsible for a million Canadian dollars. The Commission has set its bans at 25 years. Yazan Al Homsi, former Vice-President of Investment, is sanctioned to the tune of C$850,000 and is subject to 20-year restrictions. Aarun Kumar, also known as Aaron Rai Kumar, is required to pay C$350,000 and is subject to five-year restrictions.

For these three persons, the deadline is from the date of the order or full payment of the penalty, whichever is later. The restrictions cover, inter alia, the exercise of executive functions, advice and promotion of securities. The order maintains limited exceptions for certain personal investments made through a registered broker and in the recorded accounts provided for in the decision.

Restitution of earnings still to be decided

The $4.9 million in Canadian dollars are administrative penalties payable to the Commission. They do not represent a refund to investors or the amount of profits that sanctioned persons would be required to return. The Commission reserved its decision on the refund and announced that it would publish the detailed grounds for its sanctions. It did not give a date for this stage.

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