WWE announced the death of Jermaine Haley, known on the rings as Bronson Reed, at 38. The Australian wrestler won the North American NXT title in 2021 and the Royal Battle in tribute to André le Géant in 2024, after a visit to Japan.

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WWE announced the death of Jermaine Haley, known on the rings as Bronson Reed, at 38. The Australian wrestler won the North American NXT title in 2021 and the Royal Battle in tribute to André le Géant in 2024, after a visit to Japan.

Jermaine Haley, the Australian wrestler known by WWE spectators as Bronson Reed, died on Friday November 27 at the age of 38. WWE announced her death and attributed it to medical complications, without specifying the nature of it. It gave no place or time.

First NXT title against Johnny Gargano

Originally from South Australia, Reed joined the WWE in 2019 after fighting on several circuits. He made himself known to NXT, a WWE branch with its own shows and championships. On May 18, 2021, he beat Johnny Gargano in a cage game to win the North American title. He remained in the belt until June 29, when he defeated Isaiah « Swerve » Scott.

In Japan, victory over Kazuchika Okada

In 2022, under the name of Jonah, he played the G1 Climax of the New Japan Pro-Wrestling. In Osaka, he beat Kazuchika Okada in the tournament. This victory was not a title conquest: it led the Japanese federation to schedule a new fight between the two men at its meeting in October.

The return to WWE and the victory of 5 April 2024

Returning to the WWE under the name Bronson Reed, he won the Royal Battle on April 5, 2024 in tribute to André le Géant, during theSmackDown. His finishing catch, the « Tsunami », was one of the distinctive signs of his character. In May 2025, he returned to the screen during theSaturday Nights Main Event, in an alliance that placed him alongside Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman.

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