Ukraine sent its partners a proposal for a truce in the Black Sea to secure its agricultural exports. Minister Andri Sybiha says he is waiting for a Moscow response and says Russia wants to include oil. The text was not made public and no agreement was announced.

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Ukraine sent its partners a proposal for a truce in the Black Sea to secure its agricultural exports. Minister Andri Sybiha says he is waiting for a Moscow response and says Russia wants to include oil. The text was not made public and no agreement was announced.

Ukraine wants a Black Sea truce to protect exports from its ports. His foreign minister, Andri Sybiha, told Kyiv Friday, November 27, that his government had forwarded its proposals to foreign partners. He announced this at the international conference on food security « Food from Ukraine ». He did not set a date for the Russian response.

Kyiv presents the proposal as a means of restoring freedom of navigation and allowing the export of agricultural products. Sybiha thanked Turkey, Egypt and India for their role in de-escalation and mediation efforts. He did not detail what each of these countries would be called upon to do if the proposal resulted in an agreement.

Oil at the heart of disagreement

The perimeter of the truce is the first point of friction. According to Sybiha, Moscow is asking to include oil in the discussions. The Ukrainian Minister believes that such a measure could come under a broader energy truce, provided that it covers all the energy infrastructure and activities concerned. For the Black Sea, it advocates an agreement focusing on agricultural products.

This Russian request is reported by the Ukrainian minister, not by a common text. Kyiv did not publish the proposal in detail, and the Kremlin did not announce his acceptance. Therefore, it is not established which ships and cargoes would be covered, which ports would be included in the scheme or who would find the violations. The advertisement does not change navigation conditions alone.

What the 2022 precedent measures

Turkey and the United Nations had already negotiated a passage for merchant ships in 2022. Signed in Istanbul on 22 July, the Black Sea Grain Initiative allowed exports from three Ukrainian ports. A coordination centre in Istanbul followed the movements and organized the inspections. The United Nations recorded 32.8 million tonnes of cereals and other foodstuffs exported under this regime, before its end on 17 July 2023, when Russia refused to extend it.

This precedent gives an order of magnitude, but not the use of the current proposal. The control mechanisms, security commitments and ports concerned should be defined in any new agreement. An interruption of attacks would reduce one of the main risks to ships. It would not instantly restore port capacity or carrier rotations.

Opportunities for producers and an issue for importers

At the same summit, President Volodymyr Zelensky defended the maintenance of land and river links with the European Union. These routes, established by Ukraine, the European Union and Moldova in 2022, use rail, road and inland waterways. They provide exporters with additional opportunities when shipping is disrupted. A truce in the Black Sea would address a separate problem: the security of cargo from Ukrainian ports.

The Ukrainian Presidency also presented the review of the Food from Ukraine aid programme. It announces over 343,000 tons of food purchased for 20 countries in four years, with purchases and deliveries organized by the World Food Programme. This figure measures the procurement of a humanitarian programme. It does not represent all Ukrainian agricultural exports nor does it represent a commitment on the volumes that would pass under a possible truce.

For importers from North Africa, the Middle East and other regions to which Kyiv sells cereals or sunflower oil, the immediate issue is the regularity of deliveries. No recovery date, no additional volume and no protected itinerary emerge from Friday’s announcement. The next step is a Moscow response to Kyiv’s proposal.

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