Two guards from a Doctors Without Borders clinic were killed on Friday night in an Israeli strike in Gaza City. The NGO said that the shooting directly affected its premises, the location of which had been communicated to the army. She said she targeted the two men she accused of belonging to Hamas and said that no medical infrastructure had been damaged. There is no public basis to resolve these differences.

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Two guards from a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) clinic were killed on Friday evening, 27 November, in an Israeli strike in Gaza City. The NGO states that the shooting directly affected its clinic. The Israeli army claims to have targeted the two men, whom it accuses of belonging to Hamas’ military wing, and claims that no medical infrastructure has been damaged.

The strike took place in the area of Al-Shifa Hospital in the west of the city. The first reports were the two deaths near the hospital. However, the hospital and the clinic run by MSF are two separate sites. In its reaction, the humanitarian organization stated that both men were working as guards and that it was a strike on its own premises.

In Gaza, MSF claims that the clinic was reported

Doctors Without Borders indicated that its logos were visible on the building and that the location of the clinic had been communicated to the Israeli army. The organization calls for accountability to be established. She states that the death of the two guards brings the number of her colleagues killed in Gaza since the beginning of the war to 17. Its reaction does not specify the extent of any damage, or whether the clinic can continue to receive patients.

In his presentation of his activities in Gaza, MSF indicates that it provides general consultations, wound care, physiotherapy and mental health support in its clinic near Al-Shifa. The organisation also operates in public hospitals, but these activities do not coincide with those of this clinic.

Israeli army contests having touched medical infrastructure

The army admits having led the strike Friday night. It states that the two guards belonged to Hamas’ armed wing and assigns command of an artillery unit to one of them. The evidence made public does not allow independent verification of this affiliation. MSF’s reaction to the death of its colleagues does not respond to this accusation.

The army claims not to have taken a hospital as a target and not to have damaged medical infrastructure. On the contrary, MSF describes a direct impact on its clinic, without accusing the army of having hit Al-Shifa Hospital. The point of divergence therefore concerns the impact at the clinic and the circumstances of the strike. No independent findings on the condition of the building were made public immediately.

The International Committee of the Red Cross recalls that medical units are given special protection and that the presence of even armed guards does not cause it to disappear on its own. A possible loss of this protection implies that the site is used for hostile purposes outside of its medical function, with warning requirements. These principles do not allow, in the absence of an independent finding, to qualify the strike of 27 November.

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