Palestine T-shirt: Support for a Tarn student

In Cordes-sur-Ciel, between 200 and 300 people supported a sanctioned college student after a cross with a Palestinian-coloured T-shirt on 9 November. The planned Disciplinary Board did not take place. The accounts differ between postponement and cancellation, without establishing the definitive abandonment of the file. The family and its supporters challenge the institution’s response, while parents denounce tensions. The school environment protects a regulated freedom of expression, but the written grounds for the sanction remain unknown.

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In Cordes-sur-Ciel, Tarn, between 200 and 300 people supported a 12-year-old student on Monday, November 9. The student had suffered a temporary exclusion after a cross run with a t-shirt in the colours of Palestine. The disciplinary council scheduled for that day did not take place. The information available as at 11 November does not make it possible to conclude that any proceedings have been definitively discontinued.

A Palestine T-shirt at the heart of mobilization

Parents, students and elected officials met in front of Val de Cérou College, according to reports from the French press. Their participation estimates range from over 200 to nearly 300. The purpose of the rally was to support the boy and challenge the institution’s disciplinary response.

The mobilization, however, exceeded its only file. Parents also reported difficulties in dialogue with management. Others feared the consequences of the controversy on their children’s schooling. These divergent positions have passed through the educational community, without allowing it to be summed up in a single camp.

Teachers exercised their right to withdraw on Monday, according to the regional press, which reports a interruption of the courses. Some parents expressed concern about the gathering and its political dimension. Their reading of the conflict differs from that of the supporters of the college, who consider the reaction of the establishment disproportionate.

The cross of 13 October at the origin of the file

The facts date back to October 13, 2026. During the cross organized by the college, the student and comrades wore Palestinian-coloured clothes. The stories published also evoke a flag. The management called the gendarmerie, then temporary exclusions followed.

The reported duration for the 12-year-old varies between one week and eight days. Other students received two days of exclusion. Sources also differ in number. Without access to written decisions, these differences prevent a precise count from being presented as definitively established.

The controversy is not just about the colours of the flag. Several media reports mention the inscription « Intifada 48 » or « Intifada 1948 ». A previous disagreement about a T-shirt is also reported. The narratives, however, do not all describe in the same way the clothing worn in each episode.

These elements must remain distinct. The wearing of a national symbol, a political message, the alleged refusal of instruction and a possible school disturbance are not interchangeable facts. In the absence of an accessible disciplinary notification, it is not possible to state which specific grounds are legally grounded in the sanction.

Support challenges disproportionate response

The family and its supporters dispute the treatment given to college students, according to the testimonies gathered by the press. They portray clothing as an expression of his attachment to Palestine. The intervention of the gendarmes occupies an important place in their criticism.

In a resolution dated 8 November, the Association France Palestine Solidarité denounced the exclusions and called for a rally. She defended the right of young people to express their identity and considered the response to the student’s gesture unfair. This position emanates from an association committed to supporting the Palestinians; it does not constitute a legal decision on the file.

The Tarn CGT also criticized police intervention, according to an interview broadcast by a regional radio station. His representative believed that an educational exchange should have taken precedence. These reactions highlight the challenge of the methods employed, beyond the debate on the T-shirt message.

A disciplinary council that did not take place

The council scheduled for 9 November was to examine the boy’s situation, with a risk of permanent exclusion mentioned in the transcripts. No final exclusion decision is made by the sources consulted.

Several local media reported that the management of the Tarn National Education Department had cancelled the session. Others talk about a context-related deferral. This difference in vocabulary remains important: the removal of a meeting does not alone prove that the administration has erased previous sanctions or renounced any further action.

On 11 November, Libnanews did not find any public communiqué from the rectorate or the board of directors of the college setting out their detailed reasons. A regional radio station indicates that an exchange still needs to bring together the family, the pupil and the departmental services. No results of this meeting could be verified.

Freedom of expression and school rules

The Education Code gives pupils and high school students freedom of information and expression. Article L511-2 provides for respect for pluralism and neutrality. Its exercise must not disrupt educational activities. The rules of procedure also specify the rights and obligations in the establishment.

The prohibition of signs ostensibly showing a religious affiliation falls within the scope of article L141-5-1. A national flag alone is not enough to establish a religious demonstration. However, this does not affect the assessment of a message or behaviour in a particular school situation.

Article R511-13 distinguishes in particular the temporary exclusion, limited to eight days, from the definitive exclusion. These general rules do not make it possible to declare Cordes-sur-Ciel’s sanction legal or illegal without knowing its basis and the procedure followed. Clarification of the administrative follow-up is therefore expected.

Picture of illustration: Palestinian flag. Engine Akyurt / Pexels. This photograph does not represent the collegiate or the gathering of Cordes-sur-Ciel.

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