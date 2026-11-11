Bkerké-Damas: the dossiers behind the resumption of dialogue

Béchara Rai and Syrian Chargé d’affaires Iyad al-Hazaa referred to several common issues in Bkerké. Border, refugees, energy and trade require separate institutional follow-up. The invitation to the Patriarch to visit Syria constitutes a diplomatic signal, without announcing a timetable, sectoral agreements or new operational measures.

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The meeting of Patriarch Béchara Rai with Syrian Chargé d’affaires Iyad al-Hazaa, on 10 November in Bkerké, presents several concrete issues in the Lebanese-Syrian dialogue. Border, smuggling, return of refugees, energy and trade are reported the following day. The diplomat also invited the patriarch to visit Syria. No schedule of visits or sectoral agreement arises from this invitation alone.

Al Sharq and Ad Diyar present this exchange under the sign of relations based on the sovereignty of both States. LBCI also reports that Rai insisted on institutional cooperation and respect for individual independence. This is an orientation expressed during an interview, not the signature of a binding arrangement.

The border: several distinct problems

Treating the border may mean discussing its route, monitoring passages or formalities for persons and goods. These issues require different decisions. Better operation of a border post does not automatically resolve all territorial issues; a measure against smuggling also does not constitute a trade agreement.

The point of institutional cooperation is precisely to distinguish these cases, to identify the competent administrations and to make their decisions verifiable. Without the announced text or procedure, it would be premature to state that a new access is open or that transit rules have changed as a result of the Bkerké meeting.

The return of refugees is not limited to a declaration

The reference to the return of refugees opens a human and administrative file. For those concerned, the security conditions, documents, housing and access to services are as important as the political intention expressed. A diplomatic discussion does not allow us to conclude that these conditions are met everywhere.

The meeting should therefore not be read as the announcement of a departure programme or a new individual obligation. The effective measures would be the responsibility of the competent authorities and should be described with their scope, guarantees and timetable. No such arrangements shall be established by the records consulted.

Energy and trade: the mechanisms stage

Energy and economic exchanges are also among the topics discussed. They may be of interest to businesses and households alike, but a principle of cooperation does not yet say anything about prices, volumes, available networks or payment terms.

For an intention to have an economic effect, operators, authorisations and enforcement procedures are required. Funding and infrastructure issues should be addressed within appropriate frameworks. The diplomatic visit does not allow for the acquisition of a new energy contract or a reduction in transport costs.

A political and religious invitation

Bkerké has a religious role and influence in the national debate. This role can facilitate exchanges on the place of Christians in Syria and on relations between societies. It does not replace the prerogatives of governments in concluding bilateral agreements.

The invitation to Rai thus constitutes a signal of dialogue. Verifiable follow-up would be an announced visit, further interviews or measures taken by the relevant institutions. At this stage, the key is the list of files submitted to the table and the principle of mutual respect expressed, not the operational results already achieved.

Patriarchal seat of Bkerké · Archives, not the meeting. Integer photo resized proportionally, no cropping or retouching. It does not represent a current operation. © Marie Josée Rizkallah / Libnanews

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