CNSS: three measures for health benefits

The CNSS announced three health measures on November 10, 2026. Its participation in myasthenia drugs increased from 80% to 95%, effective November 5. The rates for the acts of anatomopathology are multiplied by four, while neonatology joins recognized specialties. The press release does not detail all scales or dates of application. These changes concern specific benefits and do not automatically calculate the refund of an individual file.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The National Social Security Fund (CNSS) announces three changes in its health benefits in Lebanon. Tuesday, November 10, 2026, its Director General, Mohammad Karaki, signed notes 854, 855 and 856. They relate to medicines for myasthenia, neonatology and anatomopathology.

The most precisely dated measure is for drugs for the treatment of myasthenia. The Fund ‘ s participation increased from 80 per cent to 95 per cent, both inside and outside the hospital. The CNSS communiqué fixes its application on November 5, 2026, five days before the announcement of the new notes.

CNSS health benefits: three distinct changes

This increase is in note 854. The text announced is based on Decree 4229 of 30 October 2026, published in Official Gazette No. 48, dated 5 November. The announced gain represents 15 participation points for the medicinal products concerned. This is not a general increase in all pharmaceutical refunds.

The scope of this measure remains that of drugs intended to treat myasthenia, for CNSS beneficiaries. Neither the list nor the prices are given in press release. It also does not detail the documents necessary to examine an individual file.

The 95 per cent rate reflects the statutory contribution announced by the Fund. It alone does not allow the calculation of the amount to be paid for a given order. The recognised expenditure and the conditions applicable to the case remain decisive. The advertisement therefore does not make it possible to say that each patient will pay only 5% of the price displayed in pharmacy.

Neonatology enters into recognized specialties

Note 855 adds the specialty of premature and newborn infants. It also sets the value of medical visits during treatment, according to the press release. However, the scale does not reproduce the scale.

This decision is based on the Governing Council’s decision 33 of 22 October 2026. The supervisory authority approved on 4 November, under reference 126/1. The communiqué does not specify separately the date of entry into force of this provision.

The addition concerns a medical specialty and the visits that correspond to it. It does not constitute the announcement of a full refund of any neonatal hospitalization. This presentation does not include an overall ceiling on the amount or amount per day of treatment.

A quadrupled tariff for the acts of anatomopathology

The third note, No. 856, multiplied by four the tariff for anatomopathology, referred to by the letter A in the press release. It assigns the specialist physician 50% of the value of this tariff letter.

This sharing concerns the remuneration of the practitioner in the fee for the act. The 50% figure does not describe the amount reimbursed to the patient. The Fund does not provide, in its announcement, the old value of A or its new value in Lebanese pounds.

The increase is the result of Governing Council decision 32 of 22 October. It received the approval of Trust Authority No. 124/1 on 4 November. As with neonatology, the release does not provide a separate application date. The date of 5 November, specifically associated with myasthenia drugs, cannot therefore be extended to all three measures.

Prepared announcements with hospitals

These changes occurred after a meeting on 6 November between Mohammad Karaki and a delegation from the private hospital union. Dr. Pierre Yared had discussed financial relations and benefits for insured persons. The revision of the act of anatomopathology and the introduction of neonatology were then among the measures expected.

The November 10 notes now provide a clear framework for both. They remain separate from consulting rates in practice and the terms and conditions for settling benefits. A change in the method of payment does not, by itself, change the tariff of an act or the rights of the beneficiary.

The CNSS presents these new provisions as a step towards improving health benefits. It also indicates that the project to calculate the price of medicines on a median basis is entering its final stages. Its communiqué does not, however, announce its implementation and does not provide a definitive timetable for this other reform.

Cover photo: front of the medical centre of the American University of Beirut. Libnanews Bank Archive, unestablished shooting date. Illustration of the hospital sector, with no particular link between the institution and the announced decisions. whole photograph preserved; composition Libnanews.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews