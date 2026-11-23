When Anthropic enters the stock exchange, a single class F share retains 50.1% of the votes on general issues. But the majority of the seats on the council are in another title. The prospectus distinguishes voting rights, share of capital and appointment of directors.

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The shares that Anthropic introduced at Nasdaq on 19 November give one vote by title. A single share in another category gives 50.1% of the vote on ordinary matters submitted to shareholders. The final prospectus, however, separates the control of these votes from the appointment of the majority of the board of directors. The distinction explains why neither the share of capital nor the price of the title alone tell who decides.

A share whose weight adjusts with capital

The proposed title for investors is Category A. Each action in this category gives a voice. Class N shares do not generally vote unless required by law. Therefore, holding a large number of securities does not necessarily give the same weight to all investors. To determine who can vote, it is necessary first to know which categories of securities participate.

The only class F share is reserved for a company called Founder LLC. The statutes determine its weight on the date chosen for the vote: it corresponds to 50.1% of the votes at stake for matters submitted to shareholders as a whole. It is not a fixed number of votes. If Anthropic issues new shares A, the weight of action F adjusts to keep that proportion on these votes. The founders can therefore keep this lever even if their economic share changes.

Seven founders together determine the vote

The final prospectus identifies seven original members of Founder LLC. Each has a vote in the internal decision that determines how the entity votes. In principle, a majority determines the instruction for action F; Some decisions require a higher threshold. In the absence of a majority agreement, the vote generally follows, and subject to a quorum, the distribution of votes cast by holders of shares A. Therefore, the President and CEO alone does not have 50.1%.

The founders may also individually hold shares A. The rules governing the voting of Action F do not require the same instruction for these securities. The prospectus provides estimates that combine their individual rights with the share held through Founder LLC. This combined figure should not be confused with the weight of the share F alone or used as a measure of their share of capital.

The majority of the board is governed by a separate mechanism

Another title, Class T share, belongs to the Long-Term Benefit Trust, a separate governance structure. It does not vote on ordinary matters submitted to all shareholders. It is generally used to elect or remove the T-level directors, who constitute the majority of the board’s authorized seats. The shareholders, including Founder LLC, elect the other directors according to the general voting rules.

However, the trust does not direct activities on a daily basis and does not set the strategy in place of the council. The prospectus distinguishes its function of appointment and advice from the prerogatives of directors. This is important when a decision is made by the council rather than by the assembly: the power to vote and the power to appoint are not exercised on the same subject matter.

Conditions that may change this distribution

The privilege attached to action F does not disappear with a simple raising of capital. However, the prospectus provides for a transition when the group falls under three eligible founders for 90 consecutive days, depending on the conditions it defines. The company then opens a period of 450 days after which it buys shares F without consideration. Other events, including the dissolution of Founder LLC, can also put an end to this regime.

If Action T remains in place after Action F ceases, the Trust will retain its appointment rights. Actions A then decide on the other seats and general questions. The T-action scheme has its own conditions of amendment. Reading the prospectus thus leads to two separate questions for each decision: who can make a majority of votes and who has the right to appoint the directors concerned?

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