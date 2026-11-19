CERT-EU recommends that NGINX installations affected by its alert of 18 November be promptly corrected. The responsible person must verify the product used, its branch and the corrective measures provided. An update shall be followed by operational checks, without confusing technical anomalies with evidence of compromise by the service concerned.

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The opinion published on 18 November by CERT-EU calls on service managers using NGINX to update the installations concerned. Corrected versions are available. For companies and their suppliers, the priority is to check the product actually used, its maintenance industry and the taking into account of the corrective measures.

The alert does not concern an application to install on the phone of Internet users. It is intended for teams that administer web services, as well as hosting companies and providers that operate them for their customers. A company using managed accommodation must therefore ask its provider if its service is concerned and what update has been applied.

CERT-EU published its opinion 2026-022 on 18 November 2026. It addresses five vulnerabilities and recommends prompt correction, with priority given to Internet-based services. As of the date of this notice, the organization did not report observed exploitation in nature. This dated finding does not constitute a guarantee for the continuation and does not justify waiting for an incident before correcting.

NGINX Open Source: two official benchmarks

The official list of NGINX security advisories indicates versions 1.33.7 and 1.31.9 as non-vulnerable to the five faults in the stable and mainline branches respectively. The corresponding later versions also benefit from these corrections. The stable version 1.30.6 is therefore not the benchmark for this alert.

The ranges of affected versions vary according to the fault. It would be misleading to summarize them by a single departure date applicable to all facilities. The verification shall cover the version and package actually deployed, with the security notice of the supplier distributing them.

This distinction counts when a host or distribution itself provides maintenance. The site manager must obtain confirmation of the patch for the package provided, rather than deducing its security from a number displayed out of context. The objective is not to change the branch at random, but to join a corrected and supported version in the chosen maintenance path.

NGINX Plus: do not confuse numbers

The official documentation announces two new versions of NGINX Plus dated November 18: PLS.37.0.8.1 LTS and PLS.37.3.0.1 CR. The first is long-term monitoring; the second on the channel of continuous versions. Both are presented as versions with security corrections.

The NGINX Plus number is not directly comparable to the NGINX Open Source number. The release notes distinguish the commercial product, its channel and the software base used. To decide on an update, teams must follow the documentation of their product and ask the support for correspondence with their opinions.

The presence of an assistance contract also does not prove that an old branch is still receiving corrections. The supplier life cycle chart separates the end of development, the end of security updates and the end of technical support. These deadlines must be verified separately, in particular for facilities held for several years.

A maintenance to confirm, not just to announce

The preparation must identify the person responsible for the intervention, the intended version and the possibility of reversing. An exploitable backup and validation in a test environment reduce the risk of interrupting a service when changing. Application dependencies must also be taken into account by the operating team.

After the intervention, closing the ticket is not enough. It must be confirmed that the corrected version actually works, then controls the essential functions of the service and monitors its stability. A supplier must be able to specify what has been updated, when and with what validation result.

Anomalies in newspapers may justify an investigation, but they do not alone demonstrate a compromise. Conversely, the absence of visible error does not replace the update. For a hosting customer, useful parts remain a written confirmation of the scope processed and the result of the checks performed after maintenance.

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Picture of illustration: Markus Spiske / Pexels. Computer code on a screen, unrelated to the vulnerabilities described. Editorial dress.

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