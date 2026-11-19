DJ Snake returned to Chambord on June 25, 2027 after the cancellation of 2026. Presales begin on November 19, before the general sale on Friday. Two categories are announced, at 73 and 95 euros. The official circuits distinguish former buyers and other spectators for this new date in France.

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The presales for DJ Snake in Chambord Live begin on Thursday, November 19, before the general sale on Friday, November 20th. The French producer was announced at Chambord Castle on Friday, June 25, 2027. The organizer presents this evening as his only concert in France in 2027.

The calendar distinguishes several accesses to the ticket office. Ticketmaster opens its presale Thursday at noon, Paris time. The general sale is scheduled Friday at 10 am Paris time, on Chambord Live and authorized networks. From Lebanon, these hours correspond to 1 p.m. on Thursday and 11 a.m. on Friday.

DJ Snake in Chambord: two rates announced

The Domaine national de Chambord announces a price of 73 euros in pit and 95 euros in pit Or. These are the categories presented for the concert, not a package including transport or accommodation. No availability of seats is guaranteed by this ad.

Another presale concerned the former buyers: Fnac Spectacles had booked the slot from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday for those who bought a place for the 2026 concert. This particular arrangement should not be confused with the general sale of the next day. The distributor evokes a privilege tariff for these buyers, without establishing a free or automatic transfer of the old tickets.

A return after the cancelled 2026 appointment

DJ Snake’s arrival was cancelled in 2026 due to heat. Officially announced on November 17, his new date opens the two evenings of Chambord Live 2027: DJ Snake on June 25, then Angèle on Saturday June 26. Both artists appear on separate days of programming.

The concert will be held at Domaine de Chambord in Loir-et-Cher, in the Centre-Val de Loire region. The ticketing schedule is now set, but the schedule for the evening is different for each page. The time of access to the site, that of the first parts and that of DJ Snake’s passage are therefore not interchangeable.

Reservation circuits identified

For general sale, Chambord Live includes its own site, AZ Prod, Live Nation, Fnac and Ticketmaster among the authorized outlets. The festival explicitly warns against resale platforms that it does not allow its tickets to be marketed.

Persons with reduced mobility or disabled persons have a specific contact with the AZ Prod for reservations: 02 47 31 15 33. Conditions of access and availability of suitable locations must be verified for edition 2027, regardless of the information still displayed on previous editions.

Illustration: Château de Chambord, January 4, 2020. Erandi Chavez, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0. Photo archive, unrelated to a representation of the announced concert. Composition Libnanews under the same license.

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