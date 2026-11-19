The Council and the European Parliament are negotiating a two-year deferral of methane obligations related to energy imports. The compromise sets new deadlines for businesses, but still requires formal adoption. It does not guarantee any reduction in bills for households or businesses.

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On Thursday 19 November, the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament reached provisional agreement to postpone certain obligations of the methane regulation for two years. The compromise concerns in particular imports of crude oil, natural gas and coal. The new deadline has not entered into force.

Methane settlement: two staggered deadlines

The first is the monitoring, reporting and verification obligations imposed on importers. The compromise provides for their application on 1 January 2029 instead of 1 January 2027. The second concerns the declaration of methane intensity, both for importers and for European producers. The deadline would be 5 August 2028 to 5 August 2030.

The Commission should also review the implementation of the scheme before 1 January 2028. This assessment would include the availability of independent auditors and possible implications for security of supply. Control of information therefore remains at the heart of the mechanism, even if its timing is delayed.

A broader compromise than the 6 November mandate

The Council adopted its negotiating position on 6 November on the basis of a proposal submitted by the Commission on 14 October. He then defended a one-year delay: January 2028 for the obligations of importers and August 2029 for the declaration of intensity. The agreement negotiated with Parliament has one more year on both.

The original mandate also referred to a postponement of the maximum methane intensity ceilings. The November 19 communiqué does not specify their treatment in the compromise. Therefore, it cannot be inferred that all the deadlines of the Regulation automatically fall by two years.

The European text, adopted in 2024, organises the measurement and verification of emissions in the energy sector. Its import component must provide more transparency on fuels purchased outside the Union. It is not confused with a general ban on imports of gas or oil.

A delay for companies, not a drop in invoice announced

For an importer, the immediate issue is the time available to organize the collection and verification of information from its suppliers. The Council Presidency presents this deadline as a response to tensions on energy markets. It invokes the need to preserve reliable supplies in an unstable international context.

For households and businesses that use this energy, the compromise does not set any tariffs and no savings. It does not guarantee a reduction in the price of gas or a reduction in the cost of electricity. The expected benefit for security of supply remains a political objective, not a measured result.

Both institutions must now ratify and formally adopt the amendment. The Council aims to come into force before the end of the year, while the first deadline currently foreseen is 1 January 2027.

Illustration: The Berlaymont, seat of the European Commission in Brussels. Photograph of the Libnanews fonds, presented since March 2019; date of shooting not established. It does not show the negotiation of 19 November. Jai79 / Pixabay, Libnanews fund. Whole picture, Libnanews dressing.

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