Nabatiyé: a $3.69 million road market

In Nabatiyah, the CDR issued a decision holding Al-Bunyan for a road market of $3,689,470. The file establishes an attribution and its chronology. It does not yet provide a public assessment of the work carried out, payments or roads received in the district concerned in the South.

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The Nabatiyé road market measures a concrete stage in the reconstruction of the South. On 9 October, the Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR) issued a decision holding Al-Bunyan’s offer for $3,689,470. The file concerns the clearance and rehabilitation of damaged roads in the caza. It brings an amount and an awardee to a debate often dominated by advertisements. However, it alone does not provide an account of the work carried out.

This distinction comes to its full meaning after the government meeting on 5 November on the return and rehabilitation of the affected regions. Officials reviewed the progress of the RDC and Southern Council procedures. The report does not detail each contract, its payments or its completion rate. The public register of the CDR allows to go further for a specific file, without extrapolating to the whole program.

The Nabatiyé road market has an award

File number 1250 in the RDC registry and reference LEAP-SW4-NABATIEH. The notice also appears under the public procurement platform number 12530. These identifiers avoid confusing this project with other interventions in Nabatiyah or with the contracts of the Southern Council.

Funding is provided by the Lebanon Emergency Assistance Project, LEAP, supported by the World Bank. The CDR presents the procedure as an open national tender for work. The object covers roads in Nabatiyah, not the reconstruction of all the destroyed buildings of the city.

The published decision selects the Al-Bunyan company for engineering and construction, with its headquarters in Beirut. The amount is US$3,689,470. The document states that this value is not subject to VAT as part of the financing concerned. This is the amount of the tender chosen. This represents neither an expenditure already paid in full nor the value of work received.

Five offers and several dates to distinguish

The call for tenders was published on 18 August 2026. The RDC sheet keeps track of the extension of the deadline, initially set for September 2, to September 3. The award commission examined five tenders, according to the decision consulted.

The document indicates that the five files were admitted after administrative and technical review. He presented Al-Bunyan as the author of the lowest price among the acceptable offers. The list of bidders also includes works and trade companies. However, the single page does not include a complete picture of competing prices. It therefore does not make it possible to calculate the difference between the chosen proposal and the others.

The Board of Directors of the RDC adopted Decision No. 617 on 17 September. The document then mentions the World Bank’s non-objection, registered on 1 October. The publication of the notification on the RDC website is dated 9 October.

These three dates correspond to different acts. The board’s vote is not confused with the lessor’s answer. A further step is to put the notification online. Confounding them would give the impression of an assignment decided in November, while the November 5 meeting focused on follow-up to the files.

A notification, not a report of receipt

The RDC electronic file classifies the contract as « assigned ». The attached decision uses, in its title, the concept of acceptance of the winning offer and provisional awardee. It also states that the period of suspension provided for in the Public Procurement Act does not apply in this emergency case, in accordance with the framework it cites.

Such clarification should be retained when describing the status of the proceedings. The publication proves that an offer was selected and that the selection received the non-objection mentioned. It is not worth publishing the signed contract, a start-up order or a payment certificate.

The page consulted does not give a percentage of progress. It also does not contain minutes of approval to confirm that the roads have been restored. The absence of these documents on this sheet does not demonstrate the stoppage of the site. It merely limits what the public record reveals.

Clearing roads also means following the rubble

The technical documents give a more precise idea of the obligations envisaged. The environmental plan concerns the clearing of the tracks and their temporary restoration. In particular, it oversees the transport of waste to sites approved by the Ministry of the Environment.

The scheme provides for transport registers containing the origin of the loads, the section concerned, the estimated quantities and the destination. It also requires vehicle traceability and approval. Deposits in valleys, agricultural land or unauthorized sites are prohibited.

These requirements are important for assessing the quality of a project. A clear carriageway can move the difficulties to another location if the materials do not follow a controlled route. But the plan describes contractual obligations. It does not constitute proof that each transport has complied with them or a list of the destinations actually used.

A first point of comparison for reconstruction

This market provides a verifiable benchmark for monitoring the South: an identified object, a procedure, an awardee and a price. This example should be avoided as a general review of the RDC. Water, electricity, health and relief markets meet other timetables and may be covered by other financing.

The same caution applies to the Southern Council. His presence at the government meeting did not mean that he had awarded contract number 1250. The CDR appears here as the body responsible for the procedure. Identifying the contractor correctly then allows you to search for the execution documents in the right place.

The next stage of the follow-up will therefore be documentary and material: contract, order of start, work situations and reception of sections. It is their rapprochement with the published decision that will allow us to move from the advertised to the truly established market.

Credit Line

Nabatiyah, archival photograph published in October 2024. It does not show the execution of the road market studied. Libnanews coverage. Real photo from Libnanews, media 247630: https://img.libnanews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Nabatiyeh.jpg . Integral photography resized proportionally; text added outside photo. No generation or retouch.

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