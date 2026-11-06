South Lebanon: blasting in Qantara, shooting in Khiam

The Lebanese official agency reported on Friday morning, 6 November, an Israeli army blasting operation in Qantara, as well as machine gun fire in Khiam. Both dispatches do not specify the targets and do not give any human or material results. This information remains attributed to the NNA without independent confirmation. The absence of a published assessment does not make it possible to conclude that there are no victims or damage in the two localities in southern Lebanon.

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The Lebanese National Information Agency (NNA) reported on Friday morning, 6 November, an Israeli army blasting operation in Qantara. It also reports machine gun fire in Khiam, southern Lebanon.

Dynamiting reported in Qantara

The Qantara dispatch indicates that Israeli forces carried out a blasting operation in the area. It does not specify the building, installation or site concerned. There are no human or damage records.

Gunfire in Khiam

In another brief published on Friday morning, the NNA describes a large-scale firing of machine guns by Israeli forces in Khiam. It does not specify the target or duration.

This information is based on the official agency’s two dispatches. They have not been independently confirmed. The absence of a balance sheet in these first briefs does not make it possible to conclude that there are no victims or damage.

Khiam seen from Marjayoun, photo archive. Credit: François el Bacha for Libnanews.com. This image does not represent the shooting of November 6, 2026.

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