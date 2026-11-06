South Lebanon: blasting in Qantara, shooting in Khiam

The Lebanese National Information Agency (NNA) reported on Friday morning, 6 November, an Israeli army blasting operation in Qantara. It also reports machine gun fire in Khiam, southern Lebanon.
Dynamiting reported in Qantara
The Qantara dispatch indicates that Israeli forces carried out a blasting operation in the area. It does not specify the building, installation or site concerned. There are no human or damage records.
Gunfire in Khiam
In another brief published on Friday morning, the NNA describes a large-scale firing of machine guns by Israeli forces in Khiam. It does not specify the target or duration.
This information is based on the official agency’s two dispatches. They have not been independently confirmed. The absence of a balance sheet in these first briefs does not make it possible to conclude that there are no victims or damage.
Khiam seen from Marjayoun, photo archive. Credit: François el Bacha for Libnanews.com. This image does not represent the shooting of November 6, 2026.
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