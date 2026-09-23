More than 100 large taxpayers in front of the financial prosecution: what the new state tax offensive hides

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A list exists, but its names remain confidential

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber has taken a rarely observed step in the handling of large tax cases in Lebanon. More than a hundred corporations and institutions classified as large taxpayers were referred to the financial prosecutor’s office after, according to the Ministry, they had failed or refused to pay taxes owing despite successive injunctions.

However, the most sensitive point is not the announcement of the procedure. It is contained in a document which has not been made public:the ministry has a nominative list of the companies concerned and has forwarded to the courts.

The files of 23 September 2026 confirm the existence of this list, but none reproduce the names. Nor do they give the total amount of tax claims, their breakdown by undertaking or the financial years concerned. It would therefore be impossible at this stage to designate a specific company without having an additional document.

This is precisely the main issue of transparency. Over a hundred large taxpayers are in default enough for the administration to have gone beyond the recovery stage and seized the prosecution. But neither the amounts nor the sectors concerned are publicly known.

The procedure could represent some very important cases with many smaller claims. It could also reveal a much more systemic default among the largest companies in the country. Without the detailed list, both scenarios remain possible.

The administration claims to have exhausted the amicable procedure

The Ministry indicated that the judicial referral was not its first reaction. The tax administration would have reviewed the files, calculated the amounts due, and issued warnings to the taxpayers concerned to regularize their situation within the time limits.

Part wouldn’t have done it.

It is the persistence of these defects or refusal of payment that would have led Yassine Jaber to forward the file to the financial prosecutor through the Ministry of Justice.

This chronology is legally important. Companies are not simply suspected on the basis of a general administrative analysis. They would have already been subject to recovery and formal notice procedures.

However, this does not mean that the amounts claimed are necessarily indisputable. A taxpayer may contest the basis, calculation, penalties or interpretation of a tax obligation. The prosecution is therefore not a conviction.

However, it marks a change of stage.

The administration clearly considers that the ordinary collection instruments are no longer sufficient for part of the files.

The distinction between mere delay, tax litigation and possible fraud should be made individually. The ministerial communiqué refers to a policy to combat tax evasion, but it would be imprudent to automatically call the 100 companies fraudsters. Some may be in default of payment without establishing fraudulent intent.

Why « big taxpayers » are a special category

The wording used by the Ministry is not annodine. They are not just a hundred small companies selected at random. The document submitted concerns entities in the category of large taxpayers.

This category normally concentrates a significant proportion of tax revenues. The behaviour of a relatively small number of businesses can therefore have a much greater budgetary effect than that of thousands of small taxpayers.

This makes the absence of an amount particularly significant.

The public knows that more than 100 institutions are involved, but does not know whether the state is seeking to recover a few million, tens of millions or more.

The difference is essential when the government is looking for new revenue and when employees are asking for adjustments in wages and allowances.

The question of taxation is regularly raised in social debates. Some employees and trade unions accuse the State of seeking new revenues through indirect taxes and fuel prices, which immediately affect consumers. A serious collection campaign with large taxpayers would allow the government to answer that it does not focus solely on households.

But this argument depends on the results.

Sending a hundred files to the prosecution is one thing. Effective tax recovery is another.

Yassine Jaber combines prosecution and partial amnesty of penalties

The offensive has a second component, less spectacular but essential to understand the department’s strategy.

Along with the transmission of cases, Yassine Jaber has adopted two decisions to reduce certain tax penalties for taxpayers who wish to regularize their situation.

The message therefore rests on a distinction.

Taxpayers who are ready to return to lawfulness benefit from the possibility of settlement and relief of penalties within the specified time limits. Those who persist in not paying after warnings risk legal proceedings.

This policy therefore combines coercion with incitement.

It responds to a long-standing problem of the Lebanese administration. Penalties that accumulate for several years can become so high that a taxpayer prefers not to regularize its situation. A conditional reduction can then make it possible to recover the principal tax rather than to maintain a theoretical debt that is difficult to recover.

But this system also raises a question of fairness.

A company that has paid its taxes on time could consider that a competitor who has waited several years will ultimately benefit from a reduction in penalties. For the scheme to be credible, therefore, relief must be accompanied by a real capacity to prosecute those who still refuse to regularize their situation.

The list of 100 large taxpayers is the test of this new doctrine.

Which sectors could be involved?

The sources of September 23 do not say so.

It would be tempting to draw up a list of major sectors of the Lebanese economy and to infer that banks, fuel importers, real estate operators, distributors, telecommunications companies or large commercial groups are involved.

Such a method would be misleading.

There is no evidence in the corpus to associate any of these sectors with the list sent to the prosecutor’s office. No company name can therefore be published on this basis.

The right question is precisely one that the administration has not yet publicly documented:how are the hundred files distributed?

This breakdown would be almost as important as the names.

If a sector accounts for a disproportionate share of defaults, this could reveal a structural problem. If the files are divided between many activities, the issue would be more that of general tax discipline.

The nature of the taxes concerned should also be known.

Income tax? Value added tax? Deducted from the source? Taxes on wages? Specific taxes? Several categories combined?

The press release does not provide this breakdown.

Deductions collected on behalf of the State would be particularly sensitive

The nature of the tax can profoundly change the economic gravity of a file.

A company that does not pay its own income tax is in conflict with the state on a debt that belongs to it directly.

The situation is different when a company collects a tax from a customer or withholds a tax on remuneration before having to pay it to the Consolidated Revenue Fund. In this case, the sums may have already been deducted from a third party.

The available documents do not indicate whether some of the 100 files fall within this second situation.

This information should be sought as a priority.

It would make it possible to distinguish companies that have simply accumulated a tax debt from those that may have retained amounts collected or withheld on behalf of the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

The legal consequences may differ according to the facts.

Why send the files to the financial prosecution?

The choice of the financial prosecutor shows that the Ministry no longer wishes to treat certain cases as mere administrative debts.

The Prosecutor ‘ s Office will now have to examine the files transmitted and determine whether they warrant investigation or prosecution.

This does not mean that all 100 companies will be subject to the same criminal procedure.

Every file can have its own story. Some companies can pay after transmission and regularize their situation. Others may dispute the claim. Some cases may reveal additional irregularities. Others may remain essentially tax-based.

The first data to be monitored will therefore be the number of cases in which the prosecutor actually decides to go further.

The second will be the speed of treatment.

The Lebanese experience shows that the announcement of judicial transmission does not always guarantee a speedy outcome. Financial records may remain in court for several years, especially when they require accounting expertise.

An effective recovery strategy therefore requires coordination between tax administration and justice.

The stakes far exceed 100 enterprises

The case comes at a time when the government is trying to restore public finances while negotiating the restructuring of the financial system.

Nawaf Salam highlighted banking reform, the lifting of bank secrecy, the treatment of financial losses and the search for an agreement with the International Monetary Fund. At the same time, the rise in fuel prices and social difficulties fuel a strong challenge.

The President of the Republic Joseph Aoun received the trade union representatives while they demanded the establishment of a government economic unit. Claims include salaries, transportation allowances and social benefits.

In this context, taxation becomes a political as well as a budgetary issue.

If the state increases the daily taxes borne by the population while leaving large debts owed by large companies without recovery, tax policy loses legitimacy.

Conversely, a significant recovery of arrears from large taxpayers would change the debate.

We still need to know the sums involved.

A tax administration facing the cash economy

The financial crisis has made fiscal control more difficult.

Since the bank collapse, a large part of the Lebanese economy has been operating in cash and dollars. This transformation reduces the traceability of some transactions and complicates the determination of real income.

Structured enterprises nevertheless remain subject to accounting and tax obligations. For large taxpayers, the administration theoretically has more information than for the informal economy.

This makes the hundred files particularly interesting.

They do not, in principle, concern invisible activities entirely outside the system. These are large structures already identified by the tax administration.

The question, therefore, is not just to discover unknown taxpayers. It consists of obtaining payment from taxpayers already known to the State.

This nuance reveals a different weakness: the problem may lie less in the identification of the debt than in the ability to recover it.

Names: publish or not publish?

If the list ends up circulating, its publication will pose an important editorial question.

The mere fact that a company was transferred to the prosecution does not mean that it has committed a criminal offence. A gross list could therefore create confusion between tax debt, litigation and fraud.

The most rigorous method would be to obtain, for each company, the amount claimed, the nature of the tax, the years concerned, the date of the notices of formal notice and the company’s response.

Some might argue that the calculation was contested. Others may have started paying. Still others might recognize a delay.

Without this contradictory work, a list of names would make a lot of noise but would bring little information.

With these elements, it could instead become a true x-ray of the tax behaviour of the largest Lebanese companies.

A central question: how much does the state expect to recover?

This is probably the most important figure missing today.

The department did not indicate the total value of taxes payable in the 100 files.

However, this amount would immediately assess the importance of the operation.

The main penalty should also be distinguished. A tax debt of $100 million, half of which has accumulated penalties, does not represent the same recovery potential as a hundred million principal.

The expected recovery rate would also be useful.

Does the administration consider that all sums can be recovered? Are some companies in financial difficulty? Do others have enough assets to pay immediately?

Without this data, the announcement remains mainly judicial and political.

The confidential list becomes the real subject

As a result, the department released a tax offensive while keeping confidential the elements to measure its scope.

We know that a nominative list exists. We know that it contains more than a hundred large companies or institutions. We know that these have been called to order and that one party has not regularized its situation. Finally, we know that the file has left the tax administration to reach the financial prosecutor’s office.

But we still don’t know the essentials:who owes what to the Lebanese state?

This question can be broken down very simply: names of taxpayers, amounts due, taxes concerned, fiscal years, penalties, possible remedies and amounts already recovered.

Only with this information will it be possible to determine whether the operation launched by Yassine Jaber represents a real break in the fight against tax non-payment or a new campaign whose results will remain limited.

The next step is no longer in the press releases. It can be found in the list sent to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and in the accompanying tax records. This is where the most important information is now hidden: not that more than a hundred large taxpayers are being prosecuted, buthow much they collectively owe to the Treasury, how long, and why the state had failed to recover these amounts before September 2026.