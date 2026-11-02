Mobilization on 5 November: who calls for a strike?

The mobilisation of 5 November must take over the demonstrations against expensive life. The CFDT, CGT, FO, UNSA and FSU are calling for an inter-professional day, also open to young people and pensioners. Claims relate to remuneration, employment and public services. Notice does not predict disruptions. The official record of the 779 weekend arrests covers the day and night, not just the Saturday processions.

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The mobilization of November 5 must take over the demonstrations against the expensive life of Saturday, October 31. This time the unions call for an interprofessional strike day. On Sunday, the Ministry of the Interior announced a total of 779 arrests on the previous day and night. Most of the processions took place in a quiet environment.

The official balance sheet published on 1 November includes 291 public roads and 320,000 participants throughout France. Of these, 70,000 demonstrated in Paris. The authorities recorded 410,000 persons on 24 October and 550,000 on 17 October. On a consistent official basis, participation decreased over the three Saturdays.

The youth organisations put forward another order of magnitude by 31 October: almost half a million people, of whom 200,000 in Paris. These assessments, reported by a news agency, are not inconsistent with those of the department. They must remain attributed to their authors.

A review that also covers Halloween night

The 779 arrests announced on Sunday concern the cumulation of the day and night in the national territory. This perimeter is beyond the processions alone. The press release covers both social mobilization and Halloween evening. The figure does not therefore constitute a count of persons convicted of acts committed in demonstrations.

Prior to the rallies, the ministry had announced the mobilization of 70,000 police and gendarmes. Laurent Nuñez presented the scheme at a press conference on 29 October and then in Rouen the next day. In particular, the authorities had anticipated evening disturbances and organized local bans.

This did not mean a general ban on demonstrations. The Ministry distinguished between authorized rallies and nocturnal calls which it considered likely to provoke violence. Decisions were made by the prefects, depending on local circumstances.

In Paris, an investigation after the attack on gendarmes

The Gendarmerie indicated on Sunday the events that occurred at Charenton Gate. Shortly before 6 p.m., violence broke out at the arrival of the authorized procession, leaving the Bagnolet gate. Several soldiers of the Dreux Mobile Gendarmerie Squadron were injured, including by an explosive and incendiary device.

An investigation into attempted voluntary homicide of a public authority custodian was initiated. In the information published on 1 November, officials were not identified. This investigative qualification does not allow the facts to be attributed to an organization or to the whole movement.

The Gendarmerie also highlights the largely calm nature of Saturday demonstrations. The results of the day therefore include extensive social mobilization and localized episodes of violence. Confounding them would prevent the distinction between claims, participants and facts relating to judicial investigations.

Mobilisation of 5 November: the call goes beyond youth

CFDT, CGT, FO, UNSA and FSU are calling on public and private employees to mobilize on Thursday. The call also targets young people and pensioners. It covers remuneration, public services, employment and industry. Its interprofessional character distinguishes it from the only events of the weekend.

The CFDT Public Service filed notice covering all three sides of the public service. The CFDT cadres, for its part, joined the call in a press release of 29 October. It defends peaceful mobilization and invites managers and future graduates to participate.

In education, the CFDT federation calls for, among other things, an increase in the smic, an increase in modest incomes and wage negotiations among the public. It supports students’ and students’ requests for study conditions. It also condemns violence and degradation, regardless of its origin.

These calls establish the existence of a new union deadline, not its future scope. Notice alone does not allow for predicting the number of strikers or disruptions. On Thursday November 5th, we will assess whether the challenge is widening in companies and public services, after three Saturdays of demonstrations.

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