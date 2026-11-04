MINURSO: liquidation begins, dispute remains

MINURSO enters into liquidation after the expiration of its mandate, without political agreement on Western Sahara. Rabat wants to close the UN file, while Algiers deplores the non-renewal. António Guterres recalls the right to self-determination and maintains an offer of dialogue. The closure of the facilities shall be carried out in stages.

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The United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara, MINURSO, ceased operations after the expiry of its mandate on 31 October 2026. Its liquidation began on 1 November, confirmed the United Nations. This operational closure comes without political agreement between Morocco, which claims the territory, and the Frente Polisario, which demands its independence.

In its information published on 1 November, the United Nations Department of Peace Operations reports that the Security Council did not adopt either of the two drafts submitted on 30 October. Russia vetoed the American text. The Russian one-year extension project did not obtain the necessary number of votes.

Gradual closure of facilities

The press briefing of the Secretary-General’s spokesperson on 2 November stated that a small team, reporting to the Department of Operational Support, should arrange for the closure and delivery of 13 sites used by the mission. The United Nations describes a phased liquidation, with headquarters support and environmental precautions.

The statement of 1 November also provides for the return of equipment from contributing countries and the processing of equipment belonging to the United Nations. The end of operations therefore does not mean that the departure of all personnel and equipment has already been completed.

António Guterres requests the cooperation of the parties in carrying out this transition in order. It also warns about the risk of escalation of hostilities and calls for restraint. The information consulted does not set a final date for the completion of the withdrawal.

Rabat and Algiers give opposite readings

In its communiqué of 30 October, published by a Moroccan ministerial portal, the Royal Cabinet welcomes the non-renewal. It presents it as a step towards closing the Sahara file at the United Nations and awaits the end of the presence of the Mission’s personnel and equipment in the following days.

The Royal Cabinet also believes that this issue should leave the agenda of the Security Council. This request falls within the Moroccan position: the communiqué is not a decision of the Council removing the file from its agenda. Rabat reaffirms its commitment to the ceasefire, respecting what it considers its territorial integrity.

The Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its regret at the absence of renewal in a statement issued on 31 October by its embassy in Abuja. Algiers reaffirms its support for a lasting political solution, acceptable to both sides and allowing the self-determination of the Saharan people. According to Associated Press, on 1 November, the Polisario Front also denounced the non-renewal.

What the last resolution provided for

Resolution 2797, adopted on 31 October 2025, extended the mandate until 31 October 2026. Its text, consulted in the official register of United Nations mandates, supported negotiations based on the Moroccan proposal for autonomy. At the same time, it sought a mutually acceptable solution for the self-determination of the people of Western Sahara.

The resolution adopted must be distinguished from the drafts rejected in October 2026. The rejection of the latter is not valid for their provisions on the future of the mission or on the settlement of the dispute.

On 1 November, António Guterres reiterated that the departure of MINURSO did not remove the right to self-determination. He maintained the United Nations offer of support for dialogue by his personal envoy, Staffan de Mistura. The liquidation of the mission and the search for a political solution thus remain two distinct issues.

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