4 novembre 2026
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Midterms: Josh Shapiro re-elected governor, according to AP

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 6 views

Josh Shapiro was re-elected governor of Pennsylvania, according to an assignment by the Associated Press announced on the night of November 3 to 4, 2026. The democrat gets a second term against Republican Stacy Garrity. The counting remains in progress and this announcement is not an official certification. Three Chester County offices have an extension of the vote until 8:30 p.m. local. This victory concerns the executive of the state, without assigning a seat to the Federal Congress.

Midterms 2026 : Josh Shapiro réélu gouverneur de Pennsylvanie selon AP. Illustration par une photographie d’archives du Capitole fédéral à Washington.
Illustration des élections américaines : le Capitole fédéral à Washington, photographié en 1997. Cette image ne représente pas le Capitole de Pennsylvanie. Photographie : Architect of the Capitol, domaine public. Mise en page Libnanews. © Architect of the Capitol, domaine public, via Wikimedia Commons. Mise en page Libnanews.
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Democrat Josh Shapiro is re-elected governor of Pennsylvania, according to the Associated Press. The agency announced this victory in a dispatch published on November 4, 2026, at 1:02 a.m. UTC, on November 3 at 8:02 p.m. on the American East Coast.

The outgoing governor won a second term against Republican Stacy Garrity, treasurer of the state. The PA electoral table consulted at 0111 UTC also indicates Josh Shapiro as the winner. This journalistic attribution does not constitute the official certification of the election.

Josh Shapiro retains governorship

First elected in 2022, Josh Shapiro has led Pennsylvania since January 2023. Prior to his arrival as governor, he had served as Attorney General of that State from 2017 to 2023. The victory announced by AP thus keeps Pennsylvania’s executive in the Democratic camp.

This election concerns the government of the State. It does not assign any seats to the Federal Senate or to the House of Representatives. The control of these two chambers depends on separate ballots, the results of which continue to arrive on the American night.

Counting remains ongoing

The figures available at the announcement are still partial. They do not allow the presentation of Josh Shapiro’s final margin or a final balance sheet of participation. No provisional percentage is used here as the final score.

The normal closure of the Pennsylvania offices was set at 20 hours local, or 1 UTC hour. However, three Chester County offices are extended until 8:30 p.m., i.e. 1:30 a.m. UTC. The electors concerned may vote there during this additional half hour according to the procedures announced by the local authorities. The counting and validation of newsletters continues after news agency announcements.

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Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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