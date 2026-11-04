Midterms : Jamie Ager takes a Republican seat in the House

Jamie Ager wins the eleventh district of North Carolina, according to AP. The democrat beats Jennifer Balkcom and turns a Republican seat into the House. The assignment comes on Wednesday at 1:53 a.m. UTC. It does not determine the national majority, while official certification of results is expected.

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Democratic Jamie Ager wins the 11th district of North Carolina, according to the Associated Press. He beats Republican Jennifer Balkcom and turns a Republican seat into the House of Representatives.

AP attributed victoryon 3 November 2026 at 2053 Eastern Time, at 0153 UTC on 4 November and 0353 Beirut.

A seat won in the west of the state

This riding was represented by Republican Chuck Edwards. He had suspended his re-election campaign in August, before Balkcom, elected to the state assembly, became the Republican candidate.

Ager runs a meat business from livestock raised on pasture. According to AP, he won in a district west of North Carolina with a strong Republican electoral history.

The Battle of the House Continues

This attribution constitutes a democratic gain in this precise race. It alone does not make it possible to determine the national majority. It is a seat in the House, distinct from the Senate election won by Roy Cooper in the same state.

The call for AP does not replace the official certification of results. No final totals or final margins are presented here.

Photo of illustration: The Federal Capitol in Washington, 1997. Architect of the Capitol, public domain.

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