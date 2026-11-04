Midterms: Jon Ossoff re-elected in Georgia, according to AP

Jon Ossoff was re-elected to the Senate in Georgia, according to the Associated Press. The democrat gets a second term against Republican Mike Collins. The agency announced its assignment on 4 November at 0055 UTC on 3 November at 7.55 p.m. in Georgia. This victory maintains a seat in the Democratic camp, without determining by itself the majority in the Senate. The counting and verifications continue.

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Democrat Jon Ossoff is re-elected to the US Senate in Georgia, according to the Associated Press. The agency announced its assignment on 4 November 2026 at 0055 UTC, on 3 November at 755 in Georgia and on 4 November at 0255 in Beirut.

The outgoing senator won a second term against Republican Mike Collins, a member of the House of Representatives. AP confirms its victory in its national election evening follow-up. This journalistic announcement remains separate from the official certification of results.

A seat retained by the Democrats

The re-election of Ossoff allows the Democrats to retain this seat, which the Republicans hoped to take from them. So it is not a democratic gain from the Senate’s composition before the election.

This result counts in the battle for the majority, but is not enough to determine the outcome. Other Senate races continue and voters still vote in several American states.

The counting continues

The first Georgian counts published earlier in the evening were incomplete. The allocation by AP is a new information, distinct from a candidate’s mere advance in the already recorded ballots.

No final margin or total vote is announced here. Counting, verification and the formal validation procedure are ongoing.

Photo of illustration: The Federal Capitol in Washington, 1997. Architect of the Capitol, public domain.

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