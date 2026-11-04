PFAS: 3M announces $7.35 billion agreement

3M announces a settlement of $7.35 billion over nine years for PFAS-related injuries. The agreement remains conditional and does not constitute recognition of responsibility.

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The U.S. industry group 3M announces a $7.35 billion pre-tax, nine-year agreement to settle claims for PFAS-related injuries. According to Reuters, who took over the announcement on the night of November 3 to 4, the group expects an accounting charge of $5.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Two amounts for the same commitment

The $7.35 billion is the nominal sum of the planned payments. The $5.8 billion represents its present value, retained for accounting purposes. These two figures therefore describe the same commitment according to two different measures: they do not add up.

Reuters states that a payment of $50 million is planned in 2026, without payment in 2027. Approximately 20% of payments must be made during the last two years of the schedule. The Group maintains its financial forecasts for 2026 and treats this burden as an exceptional element in its adjusted results.

Tangible claims, with conditions

In its press release issued on November 3 at 6:00 p.m. New York time, or 23:00 UTC, 3M states that the scheme covers approximately 99% of current tangible claims, within and outside the federal AFFF procedure grouped in South Carolina. Between 115,000 and 120,000 complainants would be eligible to participate, depending on the company.

The settlement includes a reserve of $680 million, already included in the total amount. Payments depend on the participation of the complainants and other conditions. 3M states that the agreement does not constitute recognition of responsibility and that it could continue its defence if certain terms were not fulfilled.

This announcement differs from the 2023 regulation with U.S. suppliers of drinking water. It does not end all PFAS litigation: the release still provides mechanisms to process remaining or future claims.

Sources

Illustration: original infographic Libnanews, based on amounts announced by 3M. No third party photographic document or image generated.

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