Mauritanian Diaspora: seven proposed measures

Meeting in Nouakchott from 29 to 31 October 2026, representatives of Mauritanians from abroad exchanged their concerns with the authorities. President Mohamed Ould Sheikh El Ghazouani inaugurated the forum on 30 October. Two days after its closure, the Union of Community Offices welcomed the conclusions and announced its availability to support their implementation. The issue now concerns the continuity of dialogue with administrations and the concrete responses that will follow this consultation.

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On 2 November 2026, the Union of Mauritanian Community Offices abroad welcomed the recommendations of the Nouakchott Forum. Representatives of the Mauritanian diaspora support measures of representation, investment and social assistance. The National Council and the dedicated funds remain at the proposal stage.

Organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the forum was held from 29 to 31 October at the Moktar Ould Daddah Conference Centre. President Mohamed Ould Sheikh El Ghazouani delivered the opening speech on 30 October. It asked administrations to prepare for the follow-up of recommendations.

Seven proposals for the Mauritanian diaspora

The final declaration contains seven guidelines. First, it proposes the creation of a National Diaspora Council. An investment support fund would also facilitate safer and cheaper financial transfers. The text also recommends the issuance of state-guaranteed sukuk, in coordination with the Central Bank and relevant ministries.

A national programme would mobilize the skills established abroad. Another fund would be devoted to social assistance, including repatriation of remains and special humanitarian situations.

The last two proposals concern the expansion of consular representation in countries hosting large communities, as well as the opening of educational and cultural centres. These centres would aim to maintain the links of new generations with their countries of origin.

Follow-up expected after the forum

At its press conference on 2 November, the Union expressed its readiness to accompany these proposals. Its President, El Mokhtar Khlifa, stressed the continuity of the dialogue with the Government. The organization welcomed the presidential commitment to translate the findings into concrete responses to the needs of expatriates.

The meeting also allowed community representatives to communicate their concerns directly to government officials. The Union presents this participation as a step towards a more regular relationship between Mauritanians from abroad and their country.

Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug is committed to coordinating the follow-up with the administrations concerned. Diplomatic missions should inform the communities of its progress. The allocation of funds and their opening schedule remain to be specified.

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