Midterms : Donalds elected in Florida, new results and reactions

Byron Donalds became Florida’s first black governor, according to AP. The agency also attributes victories to Pia Dandiya, Andy Barr and Ned Lamont. Roy Cooper reports recognition of the result by his opponent. In New York, Zohran Mamdani calls on the Democrats to demonstrate their ability to act after the election.

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Item of 4 November 2026 stopped at 0221 UTC, at 0421 hours in Beirut and 2121 hours on Tuesday on the east coast of the United States. Republican Byron Donalds wins the election as governor of Florida, according to the Associated Press. The agency also attributes new races to Pia Dandiya, Andy Barr and Ned Lamont, while reactions are increasing.

Florida: Donalds Governor, Dandiya in the House

AP announces victory for Byron Donaldsagainst Democratic David Jolly at 0209 UTC, 909 Eastern Time. He will become the first black governor of the state. The federal representative, an ally of Donald Trump, will succeed Republican Ron DeSantis, who has reached the limit of the number of authorized mandates. The post remains republican.

At 0211 UTC, AP assigns the22nd District of Florida to Democratic Pia Dandiya, facing Republican Casey Askar. The former school principal won in a redesigned constituency, described by the agency as pro-Republican. The report does not qualify this victory as a changeover; This point therefore does not count it as such.

Kentucky : Barr will succeed McConnell

The RepublicanAndy Barr is elected to the Senate, according to the PA assignment at 0216 UTC. He defeated Democrat Charles Booker and succeeded Republican Mitch McConnell. The seat remains in the same camp.

Connecticut: third term for Lamont

The DemocratNed Lamont re-elected governoragainst Republican Ryan Fazio. The call for AP occurred at 0217 UTC. Lamont obtained a third term as head of state.

Cooper and Mamdani react

In a bulletin published at 0210 UTC,AP reports Roy Cooper’s statementsafter her senatorial victory in North Carolina. The Democrat said that he spoke to Michael Whatley and said that his opponent recognized the result. He promises to represent his State with independence.

In New York,Zohran Mamdani calls on Democrats to demonstrate their ability to act, during an election night in Manhattan. The mayor spoke during the announcement of Kathy Hochul’s victory, according to the PA bulletin published at 0221 UTC. These schedules refer to the publication of reactions by the agency, not necessarily their pronunciation time.

These results concern separate elections and do not determine any national majority. PA allocations do not replace official certification of results; No final total seats or votes are shown here.

Photo of illustration: The Federal Capitol in Washington, 1997. Architect of the Capitol, public domain.

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