Rebecca Bennett won the seventh district of New Jersey, according to AP, which announced her victory at 0248 UTC. The Democrat beat the outgoing Republican representative Thomas Kean Jr. This gain in the House alone does not lead to the conclusion that Congress should be controlled after the elections.

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Democrat Rebecca Bennett wins the seat of New Jersey’s seventh district in the House of Representatives, according to the Associated Press. She beats outgoing Republican Thomas H. Kean Jr. and thus puts this seat in the Democratic camp.

AP attributed the victory to Bennetton 3 November 2026 at 2148 Eastern Time, that is, on 4 November at 0248 UTC and 0448 Beirut.

Democratic gain in the House

A former U.S. Navy pilot, Bennett campaigned for price increases. She called for an end to the war in Iran and for Congress to control the use of customs duties by Donald Trump, reports the agency.

The district includes Trump’s golf club in Bedminster. He had already changed sides in each of the previous two mid-term elections, according to AP.

An award, not a certification

This result concerns a seat in the Chamber. It is not enough to establish which party will control the whole chamber, and does not determine the majority in the Senate.

The PA announcement is based on his analysis of the electoral race. It does not replace official certification of results. No final total votes or final margin are presented in this brief.

Photo of illustration: The Federal Capitol in Washington, 1997. Architect of the Capitol, public domain.

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