4 novembre 2026
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Midterms: six results in the Senate and among governors

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 9 views

At two o’clock UTC, AP allocated six votes in Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and New York. Three senators and three governors are elected or re-elected. These positions remain in their political camp. The counting continues and these announcements do not determine a national majority in both chambers.

Le Capitole fédéral en photographie d’archives de 1997. Titre : Sénat et gouverneurs, six victoires annoncées, appels AP du 4 novembre 2026 à 2 heures UTC.
Photo d’illustration : le Capitole fédéral à Washington, archives de 1997. Architect of the Capitol, domaine public. © Architect of the Capitol, 1997. Domaine public américain. Source : Wikimedia Commons, United States Capitol - west front.
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The Associated Press allocated six votes to the Senate and Governor’s offices on November 3, 2026, at 9 p.m. Eastern time, on November 4, at 2 UTC and 4 a.m. in Beirut. They concern Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and New York. The six positions remain in the same political camp.

Three Senate seats

Colorado, the DemocratJohn Hickenlooper re-electedin front of Republican Mark Baisley. The former governor obtained a second term in the federal Senate.

In New Mexico, the DemocratBen Luján also re-electedAgainst Republican Larry E. Marker. He has served in the Senate since his first election in 2020.

In Wyoming, the RepublicanHarriet Hageman wins the electionagainst Democratic James Byrd. She will succeed Cynthia Lummis, also a Republican, who did not represent herself.

Three Governors elected or re-elected

Colorado, the DemocratPhil Weiser beats Republican Victor Marx. The State Attorney General will succeed Democratic Jared Polis, who has reached the limit of the number of authorised mandates.

In Wyoming, the RepublicanEric Barlow wins over Democratic Kenneth Casner. He will replace Republican Mark Gordon, also prevented from seeking a new term.

In New York, the DemocratKathy Hochul re-electedthe Republican Bruce A. Blakeman. She had taken up the post in 2021 and won a full first term in 2022.

Race results, not a national majority

These announcements cover six specific elections. They do not allow a majority in the Senate or the House of Representatives to conclude. Governorships are not seats in Congress.

PA’s responsibilities are based on its electoral analysis and do not replace official certification of results. The counting continues elsewhere; No final national total is presented here.

Photo of illustration: The Federal Capitol in Washington, 1997. Architect of the Capitol, public domain.

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