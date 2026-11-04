Keisha Lance Bottoms won the post of Governor of Georgia, according to AP. The former Mayor of Atlanta beat Rick Jackson and became the first Democrat elected to that office since 1998. The agency announces its victory Wednesday at 0224 UTC. The governorate changed sides, without determining the majorities in Congress.

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Democratic Keisha Lance Bottoms wins the election as Governor of Georgia, according to the Associated Press. The Agency attributed its victory on 3 November 2026 at 2124 Eastern Time, on 4 November at 0224 UTC and 0424 Beirut.

Bottoms beats Republican Rick Jackson. This is the first democratic victory in this office since 1998. She will succeed Republican Brian Kemp, who could not apply for a third term. The governorate is therefore changing sides.

A first for the State

The former mayor of Atlanta becomes the first black woman elected governor of Georgia, stressesthe PA report. She is also the first former mayor of Atlanta elected to head the state.

Bottoms worked in Joe Biden’s administration. His opponent Rick Jackson is a health businessman, who has committed his personal fortune to the campaign.

A changeover at the state level

This victory concerns the executive of Georgia. It is separate from the federal Senate election and does not determine the majority in Congress or the composition of the two chambers of the state assembly.

The allocation of PA is based on its electoral analysis and does not replace official certification of results. No final total votes or final margin are presented here.

Photo of illustration: The Federal Capitol in Washington, 1997. Architect of the Capitol, public domain.

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