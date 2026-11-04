Georgia’s first counts put Jon Ossoff in front of Mike Collins in the Senate and Keisha Lance Bottoms in front of Rick Jackson for governorship. At 0021 UTC on Wednesday, 27 out of 159 locations reported results for each of these races. These totals only include early voting and mail voting. No vote shall be cast on polling day. The figures remain provisional and do not allow to announce a winner or a majority in the federal Senate.

4

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Item 4 November 2026 – 0021 UTC, i.e. 021 hours in Beirut and 1921 hours on Tuesday in Georgia.The first partial results of the midterms put Jon Ossoff ahead of Mike Collins in the Senate race in Georgia. But these figures, published by the State Secretariat, relate exclusively to early voting and by mail. No vote on polling day is yet included in this photograph of the count. It does not allow to announce a winner.

Ossoff ahead in the already recorded ballots

Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff has a total of 631,920 votes, or 72.21% of the votes cast. His Republican opponent Mike Collins gets 243 254, or 27.79%. The official table shows that 27 out of 159 localities reported results for this race.

These are communities that have begun to report their figures, not a number of offices whose counting would be completed. This indicator also does not show the proportion of expected ballots already counted.

The official breakdown includes 838,630 votes from the early vote and 36,544 from the mail vote in the Senate race. The polling day and provisional ballot columns are still zero. The observed advance therefore concerns a limited set of bulletins, the composition of which may differ from the forthcoming results.

Bottoms also lead in an incomplete count

For the post of governor, Democratic Keisha Lance Bottoms won 594,271 votes, or 67.95% of the votes cast, compared with 280,279 and 32.05% for Republican Rick Jackson. Again, the table lists 27 out of 159 reporting locations.

The details by method confirm the same limit: 838,398 votes in the advance vote and 36,152 votes in the mail, without any vote on polling day or provisional ballot still recorded in these columns.

Provisional results, no race attributed here

The electoral administration presents these data as unofficial results. The percentages above are those displayed at the indicated time, not an estimate of the final result. The two races remain followed by the local climbs. This first survey does not establish their outcome or the future majority in the federal Senate.

Photo of illustration: The Federal Capitol in Washington, 1997. Architect of the Capitol, public domain.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews