Lebanese supporters: the journey weighs on the budget

The ticket represents only part of the budget for a football game. Ahmad and Karim, who support Tripoli, refer to the cost of fuel, meals and extra expenses for a family outing. Samer, supporter of the Hikma, explains having to deal with household needs and monthly charges. These constraints influence their movement towards the stadiums. In Jouaya, however, the match against Nejmeh on November 1, 2026 attracted a large audience, before finishing on a blank draw.

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For some Lebanese supporters, going to the stadium requires arbitration even before the ticket is purchased. Fuel, transportation and meals add to family expenses. In Jounieh, faithful of Tripoli and Hikma explain that they have to choose their sorties according to these charges. In Jouaya, however, the same championship day attracted a large audience.

Lebanese supporters: an expense beyond the ticket

Ahmad, supporter of Tripoli, explains to a Lebanese daily that the return fuel is now important in his decision. He had joined Jounieh to see his team face the Hikma. The associated expenses require more thought before leaving. His attachment to the club remains, but other obligations of the home limit outings.

Karim, another tripolitan supporter, insists on adding the costs. At the entry price, transport and food are added for him. Coming as a family adds to the budget. He sometimes says he prefers to follow the meeting from his home, despite the desire to find the stands.

The place of the match also counts

Samer, a supporter of the Hikma, also interviewed by this daily newspaper, discusses family needs, work and monthly charges. Football has an important place in its life, but it does not always take precedence over these expenses.

According to him, the supporters of his club come more to Jounieh than to other speakers. The choice of stage therefore also changes the route to be financed.

In Jouaya, a counterpoint in the stands

In Jouaya, in the South, the meeting against Nejmeh attracted a large audience at Mohammad Said Saad Stadium, according to the local press.

The poster opposed both teams on Sunday, November 1, 2026, on the fifth day of the championship. Both teams split on a zero and blank score.

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