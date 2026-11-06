Medical bill in Lebanon: the CNSS route

The medical invoice in Lebanon follows several steps before its reimbursement by the CNSS. Fees for consultations, illness sheet, supporting documents and file follow-up follow separate rules. Fresh cheques have been in effect since November, but official texts do not measure actual payment deadlines.

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A medical invoice in Lebanon takes several stages before it is reimbursed by the National Social Security Fund. The November 5 discussions on the relationship between doctors and CNSS put this route at the forefront. Consultation rates changed in October, followed by payment terms in November. These decisions take place at different times in the file.

During his meetings with representatives of the medical sector, Nabih Berri discussed hospital operations and relations with the CNSS. These discussions alone are not a new rule of reimbursement. For the insured, the applicable provisions remain those of the legislation adopted by the Fund and the competent authorities.

The course starts at the firm, with a medical procedure and payment. It continues with the creation of a file, the verification of entitlements and the calculation of the benefit. However, private consultation follows a separate path of hospitalization. An advance paid to an institution does not amount to the reimbursement of a patient-paid consultation.

Medical bill in Lebanon: passing through the cabinet

The CNSS medical regulations provide for the choice of practitioner from among doctors accepted by the Caisse. Their agreement commits them to respect their tariffs, forms and medical checks. The inclusion of a doctor in his or her professional order and his or her agreement with the CNSS are therefore different steps.

In the ordinary circuit of a private consultation, the patient pays the fee directly to the doctor. The applicant shall record the amount collected on the sickness sheet and attest to the regulations. The document must identify the act and its date. Reimbursement is for care actually performed and paid, not an estimate.

The disease sheet remains in the hands of the insured during its use period. The regulation excludes that she remains with the doctor. The patient presents it with his registration card and the documents identifying the beneficiary. These documents link care to the person whose rights will be examined.

Two revalued tariffs, a calculation basis to be distinguished

Circular 851, dated 12 October 2026, sets out the rates for consultations in private practice. It sets the expert’s consultation at 3.2 million Lebanese pounds, compared with 2.7 million previously. The generalist’s figure rose from £2 million to £2.5 million.

The increase therefore represents 500,000 pounds for each of the two categories. The text specifically concerns private firms. These amounts should not be transposed to hospital visits, laboratory examinations or imaging, which fall within their own nomenclatures.

The tariff does not automatically represent the amount returned to the insured. The calculation takes into account the patient’s regulatory participation and recognized expenses. If the amount actually paid is less than the tariff, the regulation retains the actual expenditure. Nor is a higher invoice sufficient to open a full refund of the excess.

The fees established by the Fund are to be respected by the contracted physicians. The Regulation provides for the refund of amounts received beyond the tariff, as well as penalties for repeated breaches. The October upgrade therefore does not qualify as a general authorisation to charge the patient covered for a supplement.

The documents which enable the file to be examined

Article 67 of the Medical Regulation lists the documents necessary for reimbursement. He asks for the registration card and a properly completed sick sheet. It shall bear the identity of the insured person and the beneficiary, and the nature and date of the acts, together with the corresponding signatures.

Additional evidence is dependent on care. The record includes, as appropriate, prescriptions encrypted by the pharmacist and invoices for analyses or examinations. For an employee, the Regulation also provides for the elements relating to work and remuneration used to establish his rights. This may be a certificate from the employer containing the required information.

A consultation alone therefore does not produce the same dossier as a consultation followed by reviews or purchases of medicines. The amounts must correspond to the benefits actually realized. The patient cannot deduct from the payment of an invoice that each line belongs to the refundable basket.

The currency used on the documents also counts. Circular 937 of May 2023 requires that the fees and prices of the services concerned be entered in Lebanese books. The CNSS recalled this rule in July 2026. Forms in another currency are subject to refusal.

From repository to tracking, what online service allows

Once the documents are collected, the file enters the Fund ‘ s administrative circuit. The official portal distinguishes appointment making from follow-up of requests. Among other things, it proposes appointments to file drug and examination files, as well as to collect benefits.

The personal space also allows us to consult the status of these files already filed and to verify the beneficiaries attached to the insured. These functions avoid certain intelligence approaches. Their presence does not mean that all medical parts are transmitted in full online.

The instruction verifies the rights of the beneficiary, the evidence and the acts declared. The CNSS retains the possibility of performing a medical examination. Certain acts also require prior agreement. An order does not replace this authorization when required.

The Regulation shall state a payment within 15 days of the deposit or dispatch of the disease sheet, unless there is a reason for obstacle. This is a regulatory provision, not an average time limit found in the offices. The documents reviewed do not establish the actual wait time for a file filed today.

The final regulation changes, the hospital circuit remains separate

Circular 852 of 27 October provides for the payment of all CNSS benefits by « fresh » cheques in Lebanese pounds. It shall fix its application on 1 November 2026. This measure concerns the mode of settlement. It does not increase the rate of consultation alone or the amount recognized to the patient.

At the hospital, the file follows other steps. The Regulation provides for prior authorisation, with specific treatment of emergencies. Upon exit, the institution shall prepare the exit documents and the statement, a copy of which shall be returned to the insured. Regulations between the Fund and claimants are part of this hospital system.

For private consultation, the items to be reconciled remain the amount paid, the applicable tariff and the service finally liquidated. In case of difficulty, CNSS has a complaint service on its site. Monitoring of the individual file allows to identify the stage reached, beyond the general funding announcements of the system.

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