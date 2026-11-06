Saint George Bay: The mythical Beirut of the prewar period

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Baie Saint-Georges: the mythical pre-war Beirut
Built in 1934 by architect Auguste Perret, the Hotel Saint-Georges and its Yacht Club embody the glamour of Beirut: Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, the Shah of Iran, alongside Lebanese politicians who came to negotiate in this mythical cove. The 1975 civil war made it a battlefield, the 2005 attack on Rafic Hariri stopped its reconstruction, and a legal battle opposed it to Solidere. Even today, the building remains an empty carcase, a ghost of Beirut of old.
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.
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