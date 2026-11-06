Saint George Bay: The mythical Beirut of the prewar period

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Baie Saint-Georges: the mythical pre-war Beirut

Built in 1934 by architect Auguste Perret, the Hotel Saint-Georges and its Yacht Club embody the glamour of Beirut: Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, the Shah of Iran, alongside Lebanese politicians who came to negotiate in this mythical cove. The 1975 civil war made it a battlefield, the 2005 attack on Rafic Hariri stopped its reconstruction, and a legal battle opposed it to Solidere. Even today, the building remains an empty carcase, a ghost of Beirut of old.

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