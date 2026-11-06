Yemen: A market hit, 30 dead according to Houthis · Global Voices

An attack hit the Al-Hadara market in the Yemeni province of Taez on Friday, 6 November. The health authorities controlled by the Houthis announced 30 deaths and eight injuries, a provisional assessment. They’re accusing Saudi aviation. The local authorities linked to the internationally recognized government attribute the bombing to the Houthis and deny any air operations in the district. The responsibility for the attack remains contested, while relief efforts continue and independent expertise is sought.

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An attack on the Al-Hadara market in Al-Waziyah district resulted in numerous casualties on Friday, 6 November, south-west of Yemen. The Houthis-controlled Ministry of Health announces a provisional count of 30 dead and eight injured. He accuses Saudi aviation. The local authorities linked to the internationally recognized government attribute the attack to the Houthis and claim that no air operations took place in the district.

The market is located in the province of Taez, where the two camps clash. The versions published on Friday agree on the existence of a deadly bombardment against this place frequented by civilians. They differ on the weapon used and on its author. There is no independent verification at this stage to separate the charges.

Yemen market hit in the morning

The Houthi authorities claim that three air strikes hit the Al-Hadara market in the morning. Their military spokesman, Yahya Saree, blamed the attack on a Saudi aircraft. This designation remains an accusation of one of the belligerents, not an assignment established by an independent investigation.

The Ministry of Health in Sanaa first reported a lower balance. In his communiqué issued at 709 Yemen time, he reported 30 deaths and 8 injuries. He said that the statement remained provisional. Rescue teams continue to search for and identify victims, according to the same press release.

This is the responsibility of the Houthis-controlled authorities. The Taez local authorities affiliated with the internationally recognized government recognize deaths and injuries, without giving a total in their statement. Thus, there is not yet a common public count for both parties.

Taez authorities exclude air strikes

In a separate statement, the local government authorities condemn the bombing of the market and hold the Houthis responsible. They claim to rely on information from their operating room to rule out any aviation interference in the district of Al-Waziyah on Friday.

Their statement referred to the danger posed to the inhabitants by the firing of missiles, including ballistic missiles. It denounces attacks on markets and inhabited areas. This version directly contradicts the one presented in Sana’a, which involves several Saudi air strikes.

The Taez authorities are also asking to document the circumstances of the bombing. They call for the preservation of material elements and for independent technical expertise. They urge residents not to touch or displace projectile debris and to warn the competent services.

These requests are important in establishing the facts. The presence, location and examination of fragments can help identify the projectile. But no such expert findings accompany the statements consulted on Friday.

The government army accuses a Houthi missile

The spokesman for the internationally recognized government armed forces, Colonel Majed al-Nuzaili, makes a more precise accusation. In his statement, he states that a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis reached the market. He talks about dozens of civilians killed or injured, without detailing the distribution.

The military official accuses the Houthis of exposing the population to their fire. He also described the attack as a reason to continue the operations of his camp. His statements constitute the official position of the government forces. They do not replace the technical findings requested by the local authorities.

For their part, the Houthies authorities blame Saudi Arabia for the victims and demand international condemnation. Both sides are thus demanding accountability from their opponents, while the material circumstances of the attack remain contested.

A provisional assessment in the middle of a new escalation

The bombing took place in a phase of renewed fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces. Taez remains one of the main focus of the conflict. Attacks on civilian areas exacerbate relief needs and access to care.

The region already had significant medical needs prior to the attack. On 4 November, the International Committee of the Red Cross announced the delivery of four medical aid trucks to Taez. This operation preceded the bombing of the market. It does not constitute a confirmation of its balance sheet or an announced response to the Friday event.

The available information does not yet allow the exact extent of the destruction, the number of missing persons or the list of establishments in which the injured are accommodated. The last detailed assessment provided by the Houthies authorities remains that of 30 dead and 8 wounded. The research announced by their departments is continuing, while government authorities request the preservation of evidence for independent expertise.

Illustration photograph: view of Taëz city in September 2004, Apie / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0. This archive shows neither the Al-Hadara market nor the attack of 6 November 2026.

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