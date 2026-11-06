SEAHORSE: the cargo ship left Beirut port

The SEAHORSE left the port of Beirut on 5 November 2026, after ten days of emergency call at Pier 11. The cargo ship had failed off Saida on 25 October, and a strong heel had required the rescue of crew members. The crews stabilized the vessel and completed the unloading of its timber cargo on 4 November. The authorities then authorized its resumption of navigation. Its next destination was not specified.

2

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

SEAHORSE left the port of Beirut on 5 November 2026, following the unloading of its timber cargo and the end of an emergency operation initiated following its grounding off Saida. The port announced this departure in a communiqué released on November 6. The cargo had reached Pier 11 on 26 October, when a strong tilt raised fears about its sinking.

The resumption of navigation takes place after several stages: rescue to crew members, assessment of the condition of the vessel, stabilization at dockside and evacuation of its cargo. The teams completed unloading on November 4. The following day, the competent authorities authorised the vessel to return to sea.

The SEAHORSE left after ten days at the dock

The departure ends the emergency stopover opened on 26 October in the Lebanese capital. The Harbour Authority describes a 10-day relief and technical assistance operation. This period corresponds to the period spent at port, until 5 November.

The initial incident dates back to 25 October, off Saida. The cargo then won the outskirts of Beirut. Its pronounced inclination caused fear of a shipwreck and pushed crew members to throw themselves in the water. Rescue operations were carried out to recover them, while maritime services were assessing the situation.

Civil Defence and the Beirut Fire Brigade participated in the rescue. In parallel, the Baltaji pilotage station, the sea pilot and an expert commissioned by the captainship reviewed the measures necessary to take over the vessel.

The authorities decided to admit him to the port on 26 October. The press release links this decision to the direction of the Minister of Public Works and Transport, Fayez Rassamny. He also mentioned the coordination between Marwan Naffi, President and CEO of the port, and Mazen Basbous, Director General of Land and Maritime Transportation.

At Pier 11, stabilize the cargo before unloading it

Once the SEAHORSE was docked at Pier 11, the teams began work to stabilize it. Their mission was to limit the risks associated with his lodging and to secure the ship, the people on board and the cargo.

The port administration has mobilized its technical and operational teams, including the management of operations and security and safety services. Maritime experts and specialized teams provided assistance. The panellists also assembled the equipment and equipment needed to maintain the building under conditions that would permit operations.

The lodge complicated access to the holds. The technical teams devoted more than five hours to their opening, with specific equipment. This step led to the unloading of the goods into a vessel whose inclination made handling difficult.

Work continued on an ongoing basis, in coordination with maritime experts. The security services present in the port compound accompanied the various phases of the operation in order to secure the work area.

Wood cargo fully evacuated on 4 November

The teams completed the unloading of the timber shipment on 4 November. The communiqué presents this result as the outcome of the work carried out to secure the cargo and to allow the end of its emergency immobilization.

The administration stresses the speed of unloading given the technical difficulties encountered. It highlights the ongoing work of port teams, marine experts and security services. The communiqué does not specify the tonnage of timber evacuated.

On 5 November, the services concerned completed the necessary procedures, in coordination with the Directorate-General for Land and Maritime Transport. The vessel then obtained its navigation permit before leaving Beirut.

Several services mobilized, one destination unspecified

In its assessment, the port insists on coordination between its administration, land and sea transport services and the Lebanese army, including the naval forces. He also cites Civil Defence, Beirut firefighters, technical experts and security services.

The press release highlights the mobilization of these actors, from relief at sea to dockside work. However, it does not detail any structural repairs or the content of the technical checks prior to the departure authorisation.

The departure of SEAHORSE marks the end of this emergency care in Beirut. The communiqué does not specify the next port of call of the cargo.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews