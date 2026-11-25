The Arbitral Court of Sport restored Senegal’s victory against Morocco in the CAN 2025 final. His decision distinguishes a temporary break from a final stop of the game. She goes back to the March package of the CAF, without dropping the separate disciplinary sanctions.

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On Tuesday, November 24, the Arbitral Court of Sport (TAS) cancelled the package against Senegal after the African Cup of Nations 2025 final. The field score in Rabat, 1-0 after extension against Morocco, was restored. The African Football Confederation (CAF) indicated that it would apply the sentence.

The game was played on January 18, 2026, although it was the 2025 edition of the CAN. Morocco had obtained a penalty at the end of the regulatory period, arrested by Senegalese goaltender Édouard Mendy after an interruption of the game. Pope Gueye then scored at the 93rd minute, at the beginning of the extension. This goal had given Senegal its second continental title on the ground.

Why the score changed twice

The CAF disciplinary jury ruled on February 11 without changing the result. On 17 March, after an appeal from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, the Appeal Board of the CAF declared Senegal package and recorded a Moroccan success 3–0. He applied Article 84 of the Competition Rules. This 3-0 was therefore not the score played in Rabat, but the administrative result that had replaced the 1-0.

The Senegalese federation seized the TAS on 25 March. The parties did not agree on an accelerated procedure; The hearing was held on 8 October in Lausanne. The arbitral panel accepted the unanimous appeal on 24 November. She overturned the March appeal decision and reinstated the February disciplinary jury decision.

For the TAS, the interruption was not a definitive stop

The Moroccan federation considered that the temporary departure of Senegalese players should have led the referee to terminate the match, and that the recovery proceeded with an error of law. Senegal argued that this recovery was a matter for referee Jean-Jacques Ngambo Ndala’s field decision and should not be reviewed after the game.

In its summary of the award, the TAS explained that the arbitrator could decide whether the conditions were met to proceed. When he whistled back, the two teams were again present and willing to play. The arbitral panel considered that the articles 82 and 84 referred to by Morocco concern the outcome of a meeting definitively decided on because of the conduct of a team. It therefore did not apply them to this interruption followed by a resumption.

The decision does not invalidate the separate disciplinary sanctions already imposed by the CAF against the Senegalese federation, the selector Pope Thiaw and some players. TAS distinguishes between the treatment of these behaviours and the validity of the score. Its full award was communicated to the parties; the November 24 public document summarizes the reasons. The CAF officially recognized Senegal as the winner of the edition.

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