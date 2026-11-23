The Belgian Federal Police announced on Monday the death of Johnny Gilliard, seriously wounded on 18 March 2024 during a shooting in Lodelinsart, Charleroi. The 36-year-old died on 23 November of his injuries. Another police officer had lost his life in the same operation.

3

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The Belgian Federal Police announced on Monday 23 November the death of Johnny Gilliard, seriously wounded during the shooting on 18 March 2024 in Lodelinsart, Charleroi. He was 36. Another policeman, Jonathan Savel, had died in the same operation in 2024.

Lodelinsart’s shooting dates back to 2024

Johnny Gilliard belonged to the Federal Police Special Unit Directorate. In its statement of 23 November 2026, the police attributed his death to the injuries sustained on 18 March 2024. The announcement therefore concerns the aftermath of this event, not a new shooting in Charleroi.

In its annual report for 2024, the federal police identified Jonathan Savel as the police officer killed during this intervention. The Tournaisis police paid tribute to him on 21 March 2024 with a minute of silence. The death announced on Monday brings to two the number of police officers killed as a result of the shooting.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews