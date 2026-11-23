In Naame, a molar of hippopotamus. In Ras al-Kelb, a premolar of rhino. These fossils allow to reconstruct the landscapes of the Lebanese coast to prehistory. Two studies show how tooth wear tells about meals, while enamel composition reveals variations over the seasons.

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In Naame, south of Beirut, the pre-historians found a molar of hippopotamus. In Ras al-Kelb, they identified a premolar of rhinoceros. The fossil teeth of Lebanon also tell the landscape of these species: their wear and tear and the chemistry of their enamels help to reconstruct the woods, brushes and clearings where these animals feed.

Lebanon’s fossil teeth, two ways to read a meal

When an animal chews, the food and dust it swallows changes the surface of its teeth. At the whole tooth scale, the relief of the tips indicates the abrasion experienced over time. Under the microscope, the last stripes and small cavities give another glimpse: they keep track of what the animal ate at the end of its life. Both readings do not necessarily contradict each other. An animal may consume abrasive plants for part of the year and then fall back on leaves or branches.

The enamel keeps a second kind of clue. By analyzing several bands of the same tooth, the researchers compare successive moments of training. Carbon variations provide information on the plants consumed; oxygen helps to understand drinking water and seasonal variations. None of these clues alone tell what the whole coast looked like. But in several cervids, the results are consistent with feeding in shaded undergrowths. On the contrary, aurochs, the wild ancestors of domestic cattle, frequent a wider range of environments.

Three collections, not a forest frozen in time

The researchers reviewed 721 preserved bones and teeth at the Museum of Lebanese Prehistory at Saint Joseph University in Beirut. Naame alone provides more than three quarters of the remains. The sets of Nahr Ibrahim and Ras al-Kelb are less supplied. Old collections may have favoured the largest or best preserved bones: the frequency of an animal in a window or a reserve does not give its frequency in the landscape of the era.

The team directly dated five teeth selected from these sets. The one from Ras al-Kelb dates back about 402,000 years, with an uncertainty of 46,000 years. One of Nahr Ibrahim’s teeth is estimated at 245,000 years, at an estimated 23,000 years. In Naame, a higher tooth deposit is estimated at 107 000 years, with an uncertainty of 13,000 years; Another tooth of the same deposit gave a much more recent age. These results date from the specimens, not all the bones of each site, and do not prove that all the animals cited lived at the same time.

The two studies, published in September 2026, found forested environments at several times in the Lebanese coast’s past. They do not describe a uniform forest or continuous cover observed year after year. This is precisely what different teeth allow to see: cervids feeding in shade, aurochs changing more diet, and, on some specimens, seasons still legible in enamel.

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