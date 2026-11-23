A Russian strike killed three people in Zaporijjia, according to the interim leader of the region. The affected building housed a private clinic that was not functioning. The rescue took out an injured man and contained the fire. This assessment is distinct from that of Sunday’s attacks near Kyiv.

3

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Three people were killed on Monday 23 November in Zaporijjia after a Russian strike on a building that housed a private clinic at the arrest, according to the interim head of the regional administration, Mykhailo Semikin. A wounded man was removed from the building and taken care of by the rescue.

A clinic that wasn’t on duty

Semikine announced in a first message that a strike had hit the building. He then reported three deaths and reported that the rescue had limited the fire. The report does not specify the identity of the victims or what they were doing in the building. There is no way to describe them as patients.

A rescue worker on the scene reported that his colleagues had evacuated a man who had been burned and had entrusted him to caregivers. The research continued at the time of the first reports. The report covers this strike and does not include victims of other reported attacks in the city.

A separate assessment from the Kyiv region

Zaporijjia is located in southeastern Ukraine. This strike is distinct from those that hit the Kyiv area on Sunday, where the regional administration recorded fourteen deaths, eleven of them in Dymer. Both reviews were prepared separately by the local authorities.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews