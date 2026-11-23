The Janoubona directory refers to businesses, artisans and services in southern Lebanon, including activities continued after a trip. How to view the records, register and deal directly with a seller.

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A small business in South Lebanon that continues to work after a trip may have retained its know-how without keeping its clientele. Janoubona, a directory launched on 23 October by volunteers from the South, offers her to present her online activity. The site also allows Lebanese living abroad to find and contact producers or professionals.

A Directory for Trades, Trades and Services

The public website is not limited to goods. Alongside products and shops are headings for services, occupational profiles and job offers. Among the pages available on November 23, a bookshop presents a selection of books, including novels and titles for children. In Nabatiyé, another sheet describes a pastry activity at home for occasions. These records identify an activity. They do not say whether a specific item is in stock or whether an order can be delivered to a given address.

The site map identified 202 separate activity sheet addresses on November 23. This count measures what is listed, not the number of active enterprises or sales. Nor should the fact sheets, product pages and profiles be added as if they were so many different people.

A window open also to those who had to leave

The Janoubona officials explain that the initiative is aimed at people working in the South, without requiring them to be registered in the Civil Registry, as well as at people from the South who continue to work in another region. This allows, for example, a craftsman who has moved and takes back orders to remain recognizable with customers whom he no longer sees in the shop.

According to the officials, registration of vendors and providers is free and the team checks the information before posting. They also describe a rule to give priority to local production: an imported product should not be proposed if there is a local equivalent. Public consultation does not make it possible to check how each sheet is checked. For employers, the directory is used to identify a profile; the application and hiring then settle directly between the parties.

Before ordering from Lebanon or abroad

According to the managers, the order organizes by making direct contact with the seller. We have not tested payment or delivery. Before paying, it is best to check that the sheet is up to date, ask for the total price and agree on the delivery of the product or delivery. For an order from abroad, it is necessary to distinguish a withdrawal from Lebanon by a close relative of an international shipment: the costs, deadlines and conditions may be different, and the site does not demonstrate that the sellers ship abroad.

To register, a trader or provider can check the official website and what information is requested before filing the form. The procedure does not give rise to financial aid or orders. It offers a way to find know-how and get in touch at a time when a business address or place of production may have changed.

Practical site:Janoubona (janoubona.net), public directory in Arabic.

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