Sami Hassan Alawiyé announces that a consultant is in charge of monitoring the rehabilitation and modernization of the Litani hydropower plants, after a meeting with Nawaf Salam. Water management, irrigation and the supply of public equipment were also discussed. Neither the cost of the mission nor a schedule of work nor the production gains are specified.

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On November 17, 2026, the President of the Litani National Office, Sami Hassan Alawiyé, announced that a consultant had been appointed to monitor the Agency’s hydropower rehabilitation and upgrading project, with the support of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. He spoke after a meeting at the Grand Sérail between the head of government and the board of directors of the institution.

According to Alawiyé, the discussions focused on developments regarding the World Bank loan for the upgrading of power plants. The announcement marks a step in the follow-up of the project. However, it does not specify the identity of the consultant, the amount of his or her mission, or a schedule of work or commissioning.

Electrical production, water and irrigation

The Board of Directors presented its plan for the development of hydropower facilities and the improvement of water resources management. Irrigation projects were also discussed, particularly in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa.

Alawiyé reported that the meeting had considered the possibilities of using and distributing hydropower to supply essential public facilities. The aim is to support their continuity of operation with clean energy. No beneficiary institution, additional electricity volume or service schedule was announced in this declaration.

Funding to be distinguished from its implementation

On 3 October 2024, the World Bank announced approval of a $250 million project to develop renewable energy, restore electricity services and support sector reforms in Lebanon. This envelope concerns a broader program: it should not be presented as the cost of the consulting mission announced this Tuesday.

Technical monitoring, the actual implementation of the work and its effect on production remain different steps. The statement by the President of the Office does not yet allow the expected gains for users to be quantified. On the other hand, it reports Nawaf Salam’s support for better coordination between public institutions in order to avoid obstacles to the functioning of services.

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