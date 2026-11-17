The Government Presidency announces that no Council of Ministers will be held this week. Nawaf Salam is due to leave Lebanon on Thursday; No replacement date is given.

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The Council of Ministers will not meet this week. The government presidency announced on Tuesday 17 November in a brief statement that Nawaf Salam must leave Lebanon on Thursday for a private family circumstance.

The announcement therefore concerns the government calendar for the week of 16-22 November. The mentioned departure is scheduled for Thursday, 19 November; It is not an announcement of a trip already made.

No replacement date announced

The communiqué does not set a new date for a meeting of the Council of Ministers. It does not give any more details on the duration of the Prime Minister’s absence. No further details on the family situation are made public in this text.

Thepresidency statement by the Councilis limited to this timetable change. It does not announce any ministerial decisions taken remotely, nor change the agenda for a future sitting.

Archive photo: Nawaf Salam in Qlayaat, March 2025. Libnanews fund. This photograph does not represent the departure announced for November 19, 2026.

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