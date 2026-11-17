Reda Khadra moved to Qarabağ after his visit to Reims and his loan to Le Havre. Samy Merheg joined Alverca from Braga, after a Colombian formation. João Gabriel Makhlouf, known in Como as Cardozo, continues his career in Italian youth teams. All three illustrate different steps towards Lebanese selection. Their journeys are presented from the information of their clubs, distinguishing professional career, training and convocation with the senior national team.

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Reda Khadra, Samy Merheg and João Gabriel Makhlouf represent three different sports courses in the Lebanese selection. Their trajectory goes through the European championships, a Colombian formation and the Italian youth teams. Their current clubs allow us to accurately situate their progress, without confusing an international convocation with the status occupied in a professional team.

Reda Khadra continues his career in Qarabağ

Reda Khadra moved to Qarabağ, the first Azerbaijani division. Reims Stadium announced its final transfer on August 28, 2026. His passage in France is therefore now part of his journey, not of his current contractual situation.

Arriving in Reims in 2023, the wingman played 36 matches. The French club recalls that a serious injury marked its 2024-2025 season and that it was then lent to Le Havre. His departure for Azerbaijan opens a new stage after this succession of club periods and physical difficulties.

This course distinguishes him from the other two players: his documented experience already includes several passages in professional teams, where Merheg and Makhlouf are still at the beginning of their progression.

Samy Merheg, from Pereira to Alverca

Samy Merheg, 19, belongs to FC Alverca. The Portuguese club officially arrived on 18 July 2026 from SC Braga. The attacker was trained in Deportivo Pereira, Colombia, where he made his debut among the seniors at the age of 17.

In the 2025–26 season, he played with Team B in Braga, scoring four goals in ten games. This is the record cited by Alverca during his recruitment, not a total of goals under his new jersey.

The official presentation of Alverca mentions his dual Colombian and Lebanese nationality and his passages in the selections of young people from both countries. It also confirms its integration into the senior Lebanese selection. The selection figures adopted at the time of signature do not constitute an updated assessment of November.

João Gabriel, between training in Como and senior selection

João Gabriel Makhlouf, 19, is presented in Como’s papers under the name João Gabriel Cardozo. The Italian club confirmed the convocation of its defender with the senior Lebanese selection for the international friendly tournament in Bassora.

In the club, his documented journey is the responsibility of Como’s youth teams, especially the Primavera. This distinction is essential: to be called as a national team A does not mean to have a place in the first team of a Serie A club.

These three situations demonstrate the diversity of resources mobilized by Lebanese selection. The experience accumulated in several clubs, the progression of an attacker passing through Colombia and Portugal, and the training of a defender in Italy are different contributions. Their sports complementarity remains to be built in the gatherings and meetings of the national team.

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