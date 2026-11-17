Markets decline before Nvidia’s results, while oil and currency complicate arbitration. This issue of November 17 distinguishes between timed prices, industrial announcements and monetary decisions. It also explains their possible effects on imports, financing and Lebanese households, without confusing forecasts with established facts.

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Stocks decline, oil rises and the dollar retains a central role in arbitration. The economic picture of Tuesday, November 17, 2026 is not, however, a general escape from risk. Investors must distinguish between Nvidia’s governance difficulties, industrial prospects for artificial intelligence, oil market constraints and actual monetary decisions. For Lebanon, these external movements are mainly transmitted through import bills, financing and purchasing power of foreign revenues.

Market point based on 17 November observations between 4:02 p.m. and 4:18 p.m. UTC, i.e. 18:02 p.m. to 18:18 p.m. in Beirut. This is not a global closing balance sheet. The European and American values below are intraday. Asian references correspond to closed sessions. Flows can be delayed; each schedule is that of the quotation transmitted, not a guarantee of availability in real time.

World markets of the day: a large decline, not a definitive closure

At Wall Street, the S&P 500 was 7,336.38 points at 16:17:29 UTC, down 1.08% from the previous closure. The Nasdaq Composite posted 24,227.71 points at the same time, down 1.15%. The Dow Jones reached 50 887.63 points at 16:17:36, down 1.40%. The deviations are calculated from the previous session reference values provided with the ratings.

In Europe, ACC 40 is increased to 8,235.36 points at 1602:30 UTC, i.e. -1.40%. The German DAX stands at 26,107.71 points at 16:02:42, i.e. -1.85%. The British FTSE 100 rated 10 709,90 points at 16 h 02 min 45 s, down 1.58%. These statements precede local closures: presenting them as the final results of the day would be incorrect.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 finished at 58,860.43 points, down 1.34%, according to the last value transmitted at 06:45:03 UTC. The Hang Seng displays 23,508.17 points and -0.55%, with a final time stamp at 0808:36 UTC. Differences in schedules prohibit reading the set as a simultaneous photograph of all places.

These data are derived from publicYahoo Financeconsulted for each instrument. The provider does not return a consistent time frame in the metadata used. European surveys have a time stamp approximately 15 minutes prior to American surveys. These hours must therefore be kept, rather than replaced with a global « live » label.

The decline relates to indices with very different compositions. It cannot be entirely attributed to a single technological enterprise. An index represents a weighted portfolio: the weight of a few large values, the sectoral structure and the method of calculation change its sensitivity. The decline in an index does not mean that each company making up it loses exactly the same proportion, nor does it mean that its profits have decreased as much.

Nvidia: governance becomes an economic variable

On Tuesday, Nvidia announced the creation of a standing committee of the Council on national security, export control and the risks of world trade. According to hiscommuniqué of 17 novemberSuzanne Nora Johnson, with Stephen C. Neal and John O. Dabiri, served as Chair. The scheme must be supported by independent external specialists and meet at least quarterly.

National Security and Commercial Compliance Teams report to the Committee and, for daily conduct, to Acting Executive Director Colette Kress. This announcement establishes a change in internal oversight. It does not constitute an investigation finding or certification that all previous risks would be resolved.

Thepress release of 12 novemberconfirmed Jensen Huang’s immediate departure from office as director and director. Colette Kress maintains the financial management; Harvey C. Jones chairs the council. The company ensures that it wants to pursue its customer commitments and its industrial calendar without interruption. This announced continuity must be distinguished from an independent guarantee for future performance.

Quarterly results are announced for Tuesday at approximately 1:20 p.m. in California, at 9:20 p.m. UTC and 11:20 p.m. in Beirut. The conference followed at 2200 UTC, so at midnight in Beirut on the night of 17-18. At the time of the comments on this file, these accounts are not yet published. It would be premature to assign them the change in title, increased to $155.08 at 16.17:55 UTC, or -0.68 per cent.

The economic mechanism exceeds the reputation of a leader. For a company that sells strategic equipment globally, the legal ability to deliver, the identification of the final customer and compliance procedures influence the achievable turnover. A commercial application book does not have the same value if part of the delivery remains subject to authorisation. Regulatory oversight thus becomes a parameter of industrial analysis, in the same way as production capacity or supply delays.

The AI has yet to convert its promises into respendable revenue

The accounts of smaller suppliers make it possible to understand another difficulty: between an order, a delivery and a receipt, several months can pass. In itscommuniqué of 16 novemberPOET Technologies announces a quarterly turnover of $1.026 million, up 244% year-on-year. But the 30 000 optical engines originally expected in 2026 are now to be delivered in the second quarter of 2027. Additional capacity is announced for mid-2027.

The company reported having $774.3 million in cash and short-term investments. This amount should not be confused with commercial income: it describes a financial resource at a given date. Cash flows consumed by the operation reached $12.7 million over the quarter. The contrast between financial means, still modest sales and industrial calendar explains why the only growth rate of turnover is not enough to assess the trajectory.

At the other end,Aehr Test Systems published on November 2a quarterly turnover of $33 million and increased its forecast sales for fiscal year 2027 to $150 million. The group announces 46.7 million orders and an actual book of 109.3 million. These are data specific to a test equipment manufacturer, not a measure of the profitability of all artificial intelligence.

These examples are not a selection of titles to buy. They illustrate different stages of the industrial cycle. A company may have a desired technology but still have to demonstrate its volume production. Another can already deliver, while remaining sensitive to the concentration of its customers and their rate of investment. Adding their adverts under a single label « IA boom » erases precisely the risks that accounts allow to distinguish.

Consumption and use: other tests of the cycle

The day is not only played in semiconductors. Home Depot announced on November 17 a quarterly turnover of $43.4 billion, up 4.9%, and a net profit of $3.7 billion. The diluted profit is $3.72 per share, compared to 3.62 a year earlier, after itspublication of results. However, at 1618:04 UTC, the value was $339.98, down 2.17 per cent.

This contrast reminds us that a profitable company can disappoint the market. A quotation compares not only accounts with the past, but also expectations with expectations already included in the price. However, the sense of variation is not sufficient to identify the exact cause: without a detailed reading of the investor response, this decrease should not be mechanically attributed to a specific balance sheet item or to a management sentence.

United KingdomOffice for National Statisticspublished an unemployment rate of 4.6% for July to September 2026, down 0.3 percentage points over the quarter. The employment rate for 16-64 year olds is 75.4% and inactivity 20.8%. These data published today describe a period past three months, not the hiring of the day alone.

The Institute asks to compare them with other indicators and highlights the volatility of some estimates. A fall in unemployment does not read in isolation: it can accompany an increase in employment, but its significance also depends on the entry and exit of the labour force. Changes in wages, hours worked and vacancies therefore complete the diagnosis. None of these figures alone makes it possible to announce the Bank of England’s next decision.

Voted rates are not the anticipated rates

In the United States, the last decision of theMonetary Policy Committee, 28 October, maintains the range of fed funds between 3.75% and 4%. Two members, Lisa Cook and Beth Hammack, wanted a quarter-point increase. The press release highlights strong activity and still high inflation. This Decision constitutes the framework in force; This is not a new announcement of November 17.

The key rate, the yield of a 10-year bond and the cost of a bank loan meet different determinants. The first is fixed by the central bank. The second includes expectations of monetary policy, inflation and compensation for the risk of duration. The third adds the characteristics of the borrower, guarantees, banking competition and fees. A stability of the first does not prevent the other two from moving.

For companies, the concrete effect depends on the refinancing schedule. A fixed-rate debt already issued does not become entirely more expensive overnight. On the other hand, a new project financed today or a mature loan may meet different conditions. Therefore, a cost-of-capital analysis should examine maturity and cash flow rather than deduct an immediate burden from each market rate movement.

Oil: the rebound of the day does not remove fragility

Brent’s futures contract followed under the symbol BZ=F is increased to $93.57 per barrel at 1607:42 UTC, up 1.22% from its previous reference. The WTI is followed by CL=F at $46.90 at 4:07:55, or 1.38%. These are forward quotations issued byYahoo Finance, not the price of oil delivered in a Lebanese port. The GC=F gold contract posted $3,873.80 ounce at 4:07:57 p.m., up 0.54%.

Thenovember report of the International Energy Agency, published on the 13th, describes a recovery in world supply: 105.4 million barrels per day in October. The observed stocks increase by 52 million barrels, but sea volumes increase by 86 million, while land stocks continue to decline. This composition is as important as the total: oil in transit is not immediately available in the reservoirs of users.

The agency estimates the average demand from 2026 to 102.3 million barrels per day, down by 2.7 million over a year. This annual average should not be subtracted from production in October alone to produce a monthly surplus. Periods and perimeters must correspond before any comparison.

In itspublished on 10 november and adopted on 5 novemberThe US agency EIA anticipates an average Brent close to $100 in November and December, then a gradual relaxation in 2027. It stresses that longer roads and the risk of interruptions may limit the immediate effect of rebuilding stocks. This is a conditional scenario, not a promised price or a price that an importer can buy today.

Economic reading is therefore twofold. An offer that recovers exerts downward pressure, all other things being equal. But the localization of volumes, their quality, refining and transport can maintain tensions on certain products. A world market better supplied with crude oil can coexist with diesel still expensive for a particular consumer. The final invoice depends on the complete chain, not just the first link.

Currency: what a euro means at $1.0989

TheEuropean Central Bankpublishes a reference of $1.0989 for a euro for November 17. Other references include 175.05 yen, 0.83305 pound sterling and 0.9233 Swiss francs per euro. These are informative rates: the ECB does not recommend their use as a transaction price. The consultation will normally take place around 14.10 and publication around 16.00 in Central Europe.

To illustrate the order of magnitude, an invoice of 100,000 euros represents 109,890 dollars at this reference, before fees. This calculation is not a bank estimate. The actual cost depends on the rate proposed at the moment of payment, commission and any transfer charges. Two providers with a different commission may result in an inverted final cost if their exchange margin differs.

For one household receiving income in one currency and spending in another, the exchange acts as a second price. A stable wage in euros can buy more or less goods invoiced in dollars without any change in the contract of employment. Conversely, a company cashing in dollars and buying in euros will vary its cost even when the supplier keeps the same price. The meaning of the effect always depends on the currency of income and expenditure.

Lebanon: Invoices and Credit for Transmission · Global Voices

For Lebanon, the interest of these movements is not to reproduce every oscillation on Wall Street. It is to understand what can change the costs and availability of funding. Oil directly influences energy spending and indirectly transport. The exchange changes the value of purchases and revenues. External financial conditions may affect trading partners, investors and diaspora households.

However, a decline in gross domestic product does not mean that local expenditure will fall at the same and immediate rate. The stock could be purchased at a higher price; the refined product can follow a different trajectory; freight, insurance and margins may evolve separately. The same reasoning applies to an increase: we must know the contracts and the renewal schedule before deducing the exact extent of the impact. No new Lebanese tariffs are extrapolated here from Brent alone.

The bank record remains separate. In its communiqué of 10-13 November,reproduced by Mirage NewsThe IMF reports progress but indicates that more work is still needed to agree on a sustainable strategy. It stresses the application of the banking resolution framework and the allocation of losses in line with the debt hierarchy. The envisaged repayments must be compatible with the liquidity of the sector, the solvency of the central bank and the sustainability of the public debt. This text is not worth announcing a final agreement.

The economic issue is to distinguish a right to reimbursement from an immediate capacity to pay. A claim may be recognized without all the corresponding resources being available in the short term. Conversely, a very fast but unfunded schedule can create a fragile promise. The credibility of a solution therefore depends simultaneously on the valuation of assets, the allocation of losses, the mobilization of resources and the pace of payments.

This distinction also concerns the restart of credit. A bank that deals with current payments is not necessarily able to finance new long-term investments. In order to lend sustainably, it must have stable resources, own funds and visibility of its commitments. Standardization is therefore measured not only by the number of transactions carried out at the windows, but also by the ability to transform available savings into productive financing without recreating imbalances.

Understand: three prices, three risks for a company

Let’s take a fictitious company that has to pay a machine in euros, a dollar delivery and finance part of its purchase by borrowing. Its foreign exchange risk relates to the conversion of euro. His logistical risk is about transportation. Its risk of financing relates to the rate, costs and duration of the loan. These three components can evolve in the opposite direction. Thus, an improvement over one year does not guarantee a reduction in the total cost.

In a purely pedagogic example, equipment of 10,000 euros costs 11,000 dollars at a rate of 1.10 dollars per euro. At 1.05, the same equipment is $10,500, which is $500 less before charges. But if transport increases by $600 simultaneously, the exchange economy is more than offset. The company finally pays more, even though the currency has become more favorable.

Funding adds another dimension. With the same capital, a longer term can reduce monthly payments while increasing cumulative interest. A supplier payment delay can relieve cash flow but be integrated into the commercial price. A discount for immediate payment can be interesting only if the company does not have to borrow more expensive to enjoy it. Complete flows should be compared with their dates, not a single single percentage.

The same caution applies to the stock exchange. A price is the price of a marginal transaction, not a definitive expertise of all the assets of a company. Capitalization is not available cash. An order book is not turnover already received. An accounting profit is not always a free cash flow. These distinctions explain why favorable announcements can coexist with funding needs and high volatility.

This will help to clarify the diagnosis

The first date identified remains the release of Nvidia’s accounts tonight. Sales figures, outlook and management feedback will help to distinguish between the operational trajectory and changes in governance. The reaction after closing should not be confused with the regular session described here. Nocturnal quotations can also be formed with different liquidity.

For energy, the signal to be followed is not only the level of the Brent, but the actual availability of products and transport costs. For currencies, the daily reference illuminates comparisons without replacing the conditions obtained from an intermediary. For Lebanon, adopted texts, applicable resolution modalities and quantified financial commitments will have more scope than a general formula on confidence-building. The thread in the file remains the same: distinguishing an ad, an available resource and an actually achievable payment.

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