CNN reports on November 17 a breakdown of the NSA Net internal network. Six sources describe a disruption whose cause remains undetermined, without evidence of cyberattack at this stage. Officials talk about emergency networks for urgent communications with the US President. No recovery or definitive diagnosis is announced in the items consulted.

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The highly classified internal network of the U.S. National Security Agency was hit by a breakdown on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, according to exclusive CNN information. The channel relies on six people aware of the file. The origin and exact extent of the incident remain unknown in the available information.

An incident on internal communications

The system, called NSA Net, allows agency employees to exchange classified information. According to sources cited by CNN, staggered staff arrivals were organized during the assessment of the disturbance. The channel indicates that it asked the NSA for a comment.

These elements describe an unavailability of an internal network. They do not lead to the conclusion that all U.S. intelligence activities are stopped, data destruction or disclosure. None of these scenarios are based on published information.

No evidence of cyberattack at this stage

CNN sources do not report any evidence of a cyberattack at this stage. This lack of evidence does not constitute an explanation of the breakdown: it does not identify its cause or assert that a malicious origin has been permanently excluded.

A breakdown, intrusion and leak of information are three distinct events. Confounding them would transform an unavailability alert into a system safety conclusion that has not been demonstrated.

Emergency communications

A current US official and former official told CNN that the incident would not prevent the transmission of urgent information to President Donald Trump during his trip to Asia. They refer to several backup devices to maintain secure exchanges.

This assessment is not worth announcing a recovery of NSA Net. At the CNN update of 4:20 p.m. UTC, no return-to-normal schedule or definitive technical diagnosis was provided. The information therefore remains that of a reported and attributed breakdown, the precise consequences of which are still being assessed.

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