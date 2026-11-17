The Ministry of Youth and Sports announces a compromise under Qatari mediation to reunite the Lebanese Olympic Committee. After the deadline of 15 November, the implementation modalities and the position of international bodies remain to be clarified.

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The Ministry of Youth and Sports announced on Monday 16 November an agreement to end the division of the Lebanese Olympic family. Obtained through Qatari mediation, this agreement should pave the way for the reconstruction of the Lebanese Olympic Committee. It comes after the deadline of 15 November for a Lebanese response to international Olympic bodies.

The announcement marks an evolution in a file that contrasts two competing directions. However, it does not constitute the publication of the text of the Agreement or the announcement of a new, definitively recognised direction. The Ministerial Communiqué sets out an objective and a method of settlement, without detailing their implementation schedule.

Qatari mediation to reunite the committee

According to the Ministry, the dialogue between the two parties resulted in a compromise that would allow the division to emerge. The reconstitution of the Committee will have to respect the existing texts and the Olympic Charter, on a democratic and transparent basis. The Ministry places the launch of Qatari mediation about two months before the announcement.

This approach is part of attempts to resolve a crisis that the ministry is raising in 2022 since February 2025. In his statement, he claimed a role of protecting the general interest and respecting the rule of law, while saying that he did not want to intervene in the autonomy of the Olympic movement.

Two competing legitimacys since May 2025

The dispute had taken a particularly visible form with the competing elections of May 2025. The committee led by Boutros Jalkh, elected on 16 May, enjoyed the recognition of the International Olympic Committee. Jihad Salameh, who was elected on 14 May, had an administrative certificate from the Ministry. This coexistence was at the heart of the institutional impasse.

In a letter to Minister Nora Bayrakdarian, the IOC and the Asian Olympic Council had requested a response by 15 November. They recalled in particular the requirements for autonomy of the Olympic movement. The deadline was a request for clarification, not an automatic suspension of Lebanon.

The agreement announced on 16 November therefore responds to the political need to exit face-to-face. Its institutional scope will depend on the provisions actually implemented and their compliance with the requirements of Olympic organisations.

The remaining steps

The communiqué does not provide a list of signatories, detailed arrangements for the reconstitution of the committee, or the date of a possible election. Nor does it reproduce a decision of the IOC or the Asian Olympic Council approving the regulation. These elements must be distinguished from the ministerial announcement itself: presenting the crisis as definitively closed would go beyond the information made public in this text.

For federations and athletes, the challenge is to have a clearly identified and recognised national interlocutor. The preparation of international competitions presupposes administrative continuity which should not depend on rival directions. No new registration arrangements for athletes or changes to their participation in a competition are announced in the press release.

The next step is therefore concrete: to know the rules for implementing the agreement and the response of the Olympic authorities concerned. Mediation allowed for a compromise announcement. Its translation into Lebanese sport governance remains to be documented.

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